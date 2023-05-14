As operatives of the Delta State Police Command continue to mount pressure on criminals in the state, suspected kidnappers of a couple, Mrs Okutonye Efetobore, have been arrested.

The duo were abducted on April 27 in Ughellli town, and a ransom of one million naira was paid before their release.

But uncomfortable with the development, the new Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, on assumption of office, directed the Command Decoy Squad to embark on an intelligence-led investigation and ensure that the kidnappers were apprehended.

The directive yielded result when on May 11 at about 11:30p.m, operatives of the command Decoy Squad, led by the commander, ASP Julius Robinson, while acting on intelligence, embarked on a sting operation and arrested one Emmanuel James, 32, of Otor-Udu, Ughelli South LGA, suspected to be the gang leader.

The following day at about 2:00a.m, the suspect led the operatives to the Ejewu community, Udu LGA, and arrested the syndicate’s driver, one Ejiro Peter, 25, a native of Kokori community in Ethiope East LGA.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the arrests in a statement, said the two suspects had confessed to their involvement in series of armed robberies and kidnappings in Ughelli and Warri, including that of the kidnap of Mr and Mrs Okutonye Efetobore.

Edafe further disclosed that the suspects led the police to another notorious member of the gang who’s fondly called “Oh Lord” at Egbike area of Udu, who, however, escaped through the ceiling of his apartment when he sighted the police.

He said when the apartment of the suspect was searched, a bag containing a locally-fabricated pistol and three rounds of 7.62 AK47 live ammunition were recovered.

Meanwhile, two other criminal suspects, Tega Precious, 28, and Ebi Marvellous, 27, were also arrested on May 12 by operatives of the Command State Anti Cult Unit (SACU), while on a joint operation with Dragon Patrol, Safer Highway, Raiders Squad, RRS at Afisere/Ughelli, during which a revolver pistol and two live ammunition were recovered from them.

According to DSP Edafe, the suspects, who later confessed to be members of Neo Black Movement (NBM) cult group, led police operatives to their hideout, where two pump action guns, two double barrel guns, one single barrel gun, and 16 live cartridges, were recovered.

He quoted CP Abass as assuring residents of the Delta that the command would be working round the clock to ensure that those terrorizing the state were brought to justice.





