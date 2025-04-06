Bauchi Rep constructs additional 15-bed capacity ward in Soro

Member representing the Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Mansur Manu Soro, has facilitated the construction and equipping of an additional 15-bed capacity ward for the admission of sick women and children at the Dr. Aisha Bala Mohammed Pediatric Health Facility, Soro, Ganjuwa LGA.

This development is in response to the influx of patients, particularly women, pregnant and nursing mothers, as well as children under five from the areas.

To ensure the prompt delivery of the project, Mansur Manu Soro, on Sunday, inspected the additional ward and directed the Darazo-Ganjuwa Legacy Projects Management Committee (the Supervisory Committee for MMS intervention projects in health, education, agriculture, water, and road sectors) to work with the health facility management to ensure its immediate operationalisation.

The officer in charge of the facility, Mallam Isah Yakubu, commended the efforts of the Member of the House of Representatives, expressing optimism that the new facility will go a long way in containing the surge of patients during the heat and rainy seasons, when cases of malaria and typhoid are high.

According to him, “Our facility is usually overstretched during these two periods, with patients lying on the bare floor. Insha Allah, this will now become history.”

Recall that the State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, commissioned four health facilities and six ambulances provided by Rep. Mansur Manu Soro in 2022, at Soro, Sade, Gabarin, and Miya towns of the constituency through the MMS Foundation.

Mansur Manu Soro had, starting in 2025, modified his intervention in the health sector from providing grants to cover personnel and overhead costs in the four facilities to capital development projects.

These projects seek to expand the capacities and capabilities of the facilities, with the welfare of the personnel being catered for through independent revenues generated from the subsidised services across the facilities.

Mansur Manu Soro assured that he remains committed to sustaining his interventions across the critical sectors of the economy in the Darazo-Ganjuwa Federal Constituency, as stated in a statement by Aleeyu Darazo, MMS Media.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE