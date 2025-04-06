Use your position to unite Nigerians, Speaker Abbas tasks Alaafin Owoade

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, congratulated the new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, on his successful coronation on Saturday.

Oba Owoade ascended as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo, succeeding the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, who passed away in April 2022.

In his congratulatory message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Speaker Abbas welcomed the people of Oyo and the Yoruba community to a new era, urging the monarch to leverage his revered position for the unity of his people.

ALSO READ: Arewa group demands compensation for victims of Plateau attacks

Recognizing the significance of the Alaafin in Yorubaland and among the top traditional rulers in Nigeria, Speaker Abbas encouraged Oba Owoade to use his influence positively.

As a prince of the Zazzau Emirate in Zaria, the Speaker reaffirmed his commitment to empowering traditional rulers with constitutional roles, emphasizing their critical role as natural leaders in African society.

Speaker Abbas extended his best wishes to Oba Owoade for a successful reign and prayed for peace in his kingdom.