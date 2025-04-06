Bauchi guber: Group urges Minister Tuggar to vie for APC ticket

A Bauchi-based pressure group, Bauchi South Concern Citizens Movement, has called on Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, to contest for the 2027 gubernatorial seat in the State.

The group which is a part of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) made the call on Sunday during a meeting held to consult members on the need to chart a way for the 2027 gubernatorial ticket.

According to the group, for political fairness and inclusivity, the next Governor of the State should come from another zone, particularly the Bauchi North Zone, stressing that the seat is not for Bauchi South alone.

An elder of the APC who spoke during the meeting, Abdullahi Usman Matori justified the need for Bauchi North zone to produce the next Governor of the state considering that Bauchi South has produced the Governors since 1999.

Though he stressed the importance of APC producing the next Governor of the State, he opined that his concern is not where the candidate of the APC comes from, but, how the party will win the seat.

The one time Member of the House of Representatives listed that the next Governor of the state should focus on realization of Kafin Zaki Dam, Exploration of oil in Kolmani, completion of the Waya Hydro power dam and other developmental projects.

Abdullahi Matori assured that he will support the course of ensuring Yusuf Maitama Tuggar comes out to declare interest in the gubernatorial ticket of the APC in 2027.

One of the speakers Bala Juwara stressed that Yusuf Maitama Tuggar has everything it takes for him to be the next Governor of Bauchi State considering his political pedigree.

According to him, “Yusuf Maitama Tuggar in all the political offices he has held from Member of Representatives, Ambassador and presently, Minister has done so well for every segment of the State though he is from the Bauchi North Senatorial Zone.”

He urged members of the Group to embark on door to door consultantion and mobilization to ensure that he answered the call and declare interest in the gubernatorial ticket of the APC.

Also speaking, a former Chairperson of Bogoro LGC, Hon Simon Taimako commended leadership of the group particularly the aim of uniting the people of the State irrespective of ethno-religious and political differences.

He declared his support for the call on Maitama Tuggar to aspire for the APC gubernatorial ticket stressing that he is the most qualified among the aspirants so far.

In her contribution, Hajiya Maimuna joined the call on the Minister of Foreign Affairs to declare his aspirations for the gubernatorial ticket of the APC for 2027 stressing that he is most qualified for the seat.

She however lamented that women should not be neglected after the objective must have been achieved assuring that women will embark on massive mobilization to ensure that the Minister answered the call.

Chairman of Bauchi South Concern Citizens Movement, Musa G Khalid explained that the movement was formed in order to promote unity and peaceful coexistence in the State through relationship.

He stressed that it is only fair to allow other zones of the State, particularly the North to produce the next Governor of the state stating that the Bauchi South Senatorial District has produced all the Governors since 1999.

Musa Khalid stressed that the person fitted for the gubernatorial ticket of the APC in 2027 is Yusuf Maitama Tuggar considering the fact that he is loved by all segments of the State.

According to him, “We in the group are convinced that Maitama Tuggar is most qualified to govern Bauchi State, his political pedigree is unequalled among his counterparts.”

He advised Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammad Ali Pate, Senator Shehu Buba Umar, representing Bauchi South Senatorial District currently and others to shield their gubernatorial aspirations and support Yusuf Maitama Tuggar for the ticket.

Musa Khalid assured that the group which is independent of any sponsorship from any politician will embark on door to door mobilization for the call on Yusuf Maitama Tuggar to express his aspirations for the ticket.

All others who spoke during the meeting agreed with the objective of the movement and assured to join in the mobilization.