Arewa group demands compensation for victims of Plateau attacks

Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) has demanded compensation for victims of Plateau attacks following the brutal killings of innocent residents of Bokkos local government area of the State.

It described the act as senseless attacks which led to lost of lives while properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.

In a statement by the President General of the forum Yerima Shettima and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Sunday said this tragic incident is not only a profound violation of human rights but also a stark reminder of the escalating insecurity in various parts of our nation.

The statement noted that the perpetrators of these heinous acts must be brought to justice, and it is imperative that the government takes immediate and decisive action to prevent further bloodshed.

“We at AYCF express our deepest sympathy to the families of the victims and the affected communities who have suffered irreparable losses. The pain and trauma caused by such violence cannot be understated, and it is a reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive security reforms.

“Furthermore, in the wake of this tragedy, we call for adequate compensation to be provided to the victims’ families. The loss of life, property, and livelihood cannot be compensated fully, but financial support is essential for the survivors to rebuild their lives.

“We demand that the government establish a fund dedicated to supporting the victims, including medical aid, psychological support, and financial compensation for the families who have lost loved ones.

“This is not just a call for justice; it is a call for compassion, accountability, and a collective commitment to ensuring that such atrocities do not continue to plague our nation.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Plateau State and all victims of violence, and we demand action that prioritizes the safety and dignity of every Nigerian citizen.

AYCF commiserated with the Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, and the entire people of the state over what it described as yet another senseless bloodshed.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE