Bauchi N-power beneficiaries appeal to Buhari on exit packages

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government N-power program in Bauchi state have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the delay of the promised N-Exit package to them.

The beneficiaries who addressed Journalists on Friday stated that when eventually released, the package will enable them to become more self-reliant and productive as well as the future of the society and nation at large.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Salihu Umar, N-power Ambassador, Bauchi State who is the Chairman of the group dissociated the members from those who recently protested over the delay.

According to him, “This is to inform the general public that the Bauchi State N-Power beneficiaries are hereby dissociating themselves from a felonious protest organised by an abhorrent group of individuals who claim to be N-Power beneficiaries while apparently, they are unknown individuals, who are trying to cause chaos in the peaceful atmosphere of the state.”

Umar Yakubu Abubakar, N-health Ambassador Bauchi State and Secretary of the group, the Chairman said that “Security wise, the Bauchi state volunteers who benefited from the N-Power program are hereby letting the security agencies (Police, DSSS, and NSCDC) to know that we are not in any way associated with the perpetrators of the protest and will never be of that kind, considering the security situation of the country”.

He added that “Appreciably and hopefully, It could be recalled in March 2022, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in conjunction with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) organized an entrepreneurial training for the beneficiaries.”

According to him, “the business plans of the beneficiaries were submitted based on the choice of a business that each beneficiary wants, to establish his own business and funds was promised to be disbursed, so for that reason, we are patiently waiting without any protest.

“At this point, the peaceful and law-abiding N-power beneficiaries of Bauchi State on behalf of all N-power beneficiaries in Nigeria are appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari, through the office of the Honorable Minster of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to fulfil its long awaiting promise to N-power volunteers,” he appealed.

Umar said that “Finally the beneficiaries are called upon to be prayerful, optimistic and remain calm as we await the disbursement.”

While answering questions from Journalists, he denied insinuations that somebody sponsored them to address the Journalists saying, “for years we have enjoyed a monthly stipend of N30, 000 from the Federal Government, if we cannot say thank you, then we must not embark on any protest to embarrass it.”

