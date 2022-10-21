International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences elects StarTimes COO, Tunde Aina, as member

Media personality and Chief Operating Officer(COO) of StarTimes Nigeria, Tunde Aina, has been elected a member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

This is coming shortly after he was selected as one of this year’s International Emmy Awards jurors.

With this election, Mr Aina is privileged to vote in the Emmys, among other benefits.

With its motto, ‘Bringing Together the World’s Leading Media and Entertainment Professionals’, the Academy was founded in 1969 as a non-profit, membership organisation, based in New York City, comprised of leading entertainment figures across all sectors of the television industry, from over fifty countries.

It was chartered with a mission to recognise excellence in television programming produced outside the United States. It presents the International Emmy® Award to programs in seventeen categories (including Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program).

Tunde Aina is a veteran broadcaster and filmmaker with over 26 years of experience in the entertainment industry. His extensive training and experience span almost the entire television arts and sciences, as he is comfortable in both the technical and creative aspects of television broadcasting and film.

A very ardent lover of African literature, Tunde Aina has produced several films, including the epic ‘The Rise of Igbinogun,’ which had a limited theatre release in March 2022 and ‘Underbelly,’ which garnered 11 nominations at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival in 2022. Underbelly also received nominations for best achievement in costume design, best achievement in production designs and best achievement in make-up at the AMAA 2022 awards. Underbelly is also nominated for The Africa International Film Festival, AFRIFF, holding November 6 to 12 in Lagos.

Other Nigerian members are John Momoh, Chairman and CEO of Channels Media Group; Mr Femi Odugbemi, CEO/Executive Producer, Zuri24 Media; Moses Babatope, Co-founder and Managing Director, Filmone Entertainment; Tajuddeen Adepetu, Chairman and CEO, Group8 Nigeria Ltd; Dr Chinyere Igwe, Chairman, Mina Media/Maurison Comm Ltd; and Yinka Ogun, Screenwriter, Mindworks Productions.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE