Right-of-Way: Governors assure FG of cooperation

Nigerian governors on Thursday, assured the federal government of their full cooperation on issues concerning right-of-way to boost the nation’s digital economy drive.

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki gave the assurance on behalf of State Governors when he addressed the maiden edition of the Broadband Technical Awareness Forum For Governor’s organised by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Thursday in Abuja

Obaseki said broadband penetration is very vital to improve governance in the states also. He further noted that the regulator must create mutual trust for the Governors to key into the programme.

“I want to assure the Minister and the NCC that states are willing and ready to collaborate and work with you. What we need to do is to build more trust a few things happened in the past during Covid 19 MTN wanted to give states like Edo access to more broadband but they didn’t get approvals from the regulator.

“When the policy of broadband came out five years ago states were allocated certain providers but they didn’t have capacity .For Edo state for instance we decide to bypass the instruction and went to get another deal with a different provider who had capacity that was how we are able to get 400km.

“The points I am making is that we should have an open relationships of trust we have to understand what is going on in States and how they will benefit from internet penetration.”

“We believe there is so such to offer when we work together as subnational and Federal government but how we go about it must be of mutual benefit .There must be openness, trust and put in mind what the states need.” He added.

Professor Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, appealed to the state Governors to see beyond the levy on right-of-way

“There is need for is to engage our sub-nationals, our Governors let them understand the benefits of broadband penetration is beyond the right of way.

“Certain taxes being collected at the federal government which the states are benefiting the same tax is being collected at the state level. This is the reason why we engaged them so that they will see the benefits of broadband penetration beyond collection of right of way and other charges which are obstacles to broadband penetration in their states”, the Minister said.

He also pointed out some of the benefits of broadband penetration in their states.

“When there is broadband penetration in our states it will go a long way in supporting our security institutions, entire economy ecosystem, schools, citizens to update daily information and news. It is because of this our sub-nationals have a strong role to play. Particularly when they comply with the agreement I engaged them on the 15th of January 2020 under the Nigerian Governor’s Forum. Amen I also engaged the Governors at the National Economic Council. And at least four different times with the challenge of right of way and multiple taxation.” He stated

Furthermore, the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the NCC appealed to the 36 state Governors to cooperate with the NCC and the ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to promote the nation’s digital economy drive.

“When you ask that the journey we have undertaker for almost ten fifteen years or maybe 20 years and the verdict today is we are making progress indeed but we should ask ourselves; is that the kind of progress we would like to see? Or is there room for us to improve what we need to do, in order to reach that destination that we want to reach. Close to 30m Nigerians don’t have access to the internet. And ITU said ICT services should be provided for all; without any discrimination.





“We must deploy infrastructure in a way and manner that will show inclusiveness. And we can only achieve this dream by appealing to their excellencies spearheaded by the Edo State Governor that he should please cooperate with NCC, the Minister and promote digital economy”, he appealed

In his explanations on why the state governors need to cooperate with the commission and the ministry he said, “when you look at the global broadband infrastructure ecosystem you will find the leading broadband infrastructure nations are those with the highest GDP per capital; these are countries with GDP per capital of between 50-60 thousand dollars.

“We can only better manage our environment when we put broadband infrastructure in place. And above all we will be able to meet our sustainable development goals. There is no goal that doesn’t have ICT component in it; that ICT component can only be accomplished if commensurate broadband infrastructure is put n place.”

