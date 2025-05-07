Bauchi hajj officials warned against misconduct

Officials handling Hajj affairs in Bauchi have been cautioned against laxity and misconduct in their dealings with pilgrims.

They were rather urged to support the State Government’s efforts in ensuring a smooth and successful 2025 Hajj exercise.

The caution was given by the 2025 State Amirul-Hajj and Emir of Jama’are, Alhaji Nuhu Muhammadu Wabi, during an interaction with the officers ahead of the commencement of the airlift of intending pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He emphasised that their performances before, during, and after would be closely monitored throughout the exercise.

While commending the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed, for his consistent support for pilgrims’ welfare, the Amirul-Hajj also expressed satisfaction with the dedication of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board in preparing for a successful Hajj.

In their remarks, the Executive Secretary of the Board, Imam Abdurrahman Ibrahim Idris, assured of improvements based on lessons learned from last year’s operations.

Also, the State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Muhammad Binni Abdulkadir, commended the effectiveness of the Amirul Hajj in ensuring a smooth exercise.

The Commissioner assured him that the entire Amirul Hajj team would give the Emir the needed support to ensure that the exercise was conducted seamlessly.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the Hajj Affairs Officer for Dass Local Government Area, Malam Sani Korau, pledged their commitment to justify the trust placed in them.

He assured that they are ready to work closely with the Amirul Hajj team to ensure a hitch-free religious exercise.

