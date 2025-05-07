Lagos govt fixes dates for 2025 public service exam

..bans cell phones, others
The Lagos State Government is set to conduct 2025 public service exam for all cadres of workers across its Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).
The exam, which is for their career progression, is slated for between Tuesday, May 13 and Monday, May 19 and will take place at the state’s Public Service Staff Development Centre (PSSDC) in Magodo.
The Director of the State’s Examinations Board, Mr. Adebayo Orunsolu, made the announcement on Wednesday through a statement made available to Tribune Online by the Public Affairs Officer of the board, Mrs Onadipe Opebere.
ALSO READ: Lagos govt raises concern over declining performance of students in WAEC, NECO exams
Orunsolu said all the candidates should know that all form of electronic gadgets including mobile phones, iPads, smartwatches, and similar devices are prohibited in the exam hall.
While noting that the ban is to maintain a conducive exam environment, he advised all the candidates to comply with the rules.
Orunsolu however, urged the candidates to print ahead, their exam slips on the board’s portal-given as https://examsboard.lagosstate.gov.ng, using their usernames and passwords provided during registration to do so.
Orunsolu emphasised that the slip is important as it shows their sitting arrangements.
“All candidates, he added, “must also come with valid means of identification including Staff ID, National Identification Number (NIN), and the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) card.
He said they would have to present all these to gain access into the exam halls, while wishing them success .
UPDATE NEWS: Nigerians can now earn US Dollars through domain flipping, buy domain names for cheap and have it resold to earn up to $15,000. Click here to start and get PROOF.
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now