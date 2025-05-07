Lagos govt fixes dates for 2025 public service exam

..bans cell phones, others

The Lagos State Government is set to conduct 2025 public service exam for all cadres of workers across its Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The exam, which is for their career progression, is slated for between Tuesday, May 13 and Monday, May 19 and will take place at the state’s Public Service Staff Development Centre (PSSDC) in Magodo.

The Director of the State’s Examinations Board, Mr. Adebayo Orunsolu, made the announcement on Wednesday through a statement made available to Tribune Online by the Public Affairs Officer of the board, Mrs Onadipe Opebere.

Orunsolu said all the candidates should know that all form of electronic gadgets including mobile phones, iPads, smartwatches, and similar devices are prohibited in the exam hall.

While noting that the ban is to maintain a conducive exam environment, he advised all the candidates to comply with the rules.

Orunsolu however, urged the candidates to print ahead, their exam slips on the board’s portal-given as https://examsboard.lagosstate.gov.ng, using their usernames and passwords provided during registration to do so.

Orunsolu emphasised that the slip is important as it shows their sitting arrangements.

“All candidates, he added, “must also come with valid means of identification including Staff ID, National Identification Number (NIN), and the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) card.

He said they would have to present all these to gain access into the exam halls, while wishing them success .

