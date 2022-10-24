Bauchi govt reiterates commitment to maintaining polio-free status

Though Bauchi State has not recorded any type of Wild Polio Virus (WPV) among Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP) since September 2013 when it was declared polio-free, the government has reiterated its resolve at ensuring that the status remains.

The assertion was made by the State Commissioner of Health, Dr Sabiu Gwallabe in his address to mark the 2022 World Polio Day held on Monday in Bauchi in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Bauchi Central.

He said that the state has consistently been achieving the Core Surveillance indicators since 2012 and Oral Polio Virus type Three Vaccination (OPV3) has been optimal.

Also, the state has been achieving the 95 per cent benchmark in all conducted supplementary immunization plus Day which he said are very important indicators in maintaining the Polio Free status.

“As we commemorate this important day, the Bauchi State government reaffirms its unwavering commitment to continue working with all the partners working in the space of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative to ensure that every child everywhere is vaccinated to stop the circulation of vaccine-derived poliovirus in the state and the country at large”, he reassured.

The Commissioner said that the objectives will be achieved through the strategies of Institutionalization of daily Routine Immunization sessions at secondary Health Facilities to improve access to routine immunization services and Engaging the traditional leadership institutions and community resource groups for demand creation for RI services through line listing, defaulter tracking and mobilization of children for immunization.

Also, strengthening the surveillance system in the state for conduct of quality supplementary immunisation activity in line with COVID-19 protocol; periodic intensification of routine immunisation at the underserved settlements; Strong Collaboration with security agencies and local vigilantes to reach out to the hard-to-reach areas and security compromised settlements and Provision of portable water and improvement of environmental hygiene.

Sabiu Gwallabe added that “You may wish to know that every 24th October serves as world polio day which was initiated by Rotary International over a decade ago to commemorate the birth of Jonas Salk, who developed a vaccine against poliomyelitis.”

“Bauchi state government through the State Primary Health Care Development Agency in collaboration with partners is today joining the global community to commemorate World Polio Day to sensitize every one of us of our collective roles and responsibilities in eradicating Polio in the state and nation at large,” he added.

The Commissioner also said that “As we all know on 25 August 2020, the independent Africa Regiona Certification Commission (ARCC) for Polio Eradication officially declared that the WHO African Region is free of Wild Poliovirus (WPV). This is would not have been possible without the support and commitments of each and every one of us.”

Also speaking during the polio sensitisation, the President, Rotary Club of Bauchi Central, Rotarian Chukwunonso Nwobi, said that the sensitisation was to also make the people of the state embrace the vaccination against the dreaded disease.

According to him, “The fight against polio is a continuous one. We have been certified polio-free but we need to care for polio survivors and we also need to create awareness that people should accept the polio vaccine.”

He added that “There are some norms and customs that kick against the vaccines but we are coming out to create awareness that these vaccines are safe. The condition we are seeing the polio survivors today is something that we can prevent. It’s something that we can avert,” he said.

Chukwunonso Nwobi then called on the members of the public to also join the club because according to him, “humanitarian service is what we carry out”.





The President also encouraged every knowledgeable individual to spread the message that the fight against polio is a continuous one stressing that, “Polio is at Zero and should remain at Zero”.

One of the polio victims, Abdullahi Garba stressed the need for the government to apply stringent measures in ensuring that parents present their children for polio immunization through sustainable education and sensitization.

Members of the Rotary Club of Bauchi Central had earlier marched from the Emir’s Palace to the Ministry of Health to create awareness on polio and mobilise people to join in the celebration of world polio day.

