Bauchi govt inaugurates panel to end Farmers/Herders clashes

A 21- member administrative committee of inquiry to forestall violent clashes between herders and farmers which have led to many deaths, injuries and destruction of properties in Bauchi State to be chaired by Alhaji Yahaya Baba has been inaugurated by the state governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir.

The development is the sequel to a land dispute between herdsmen and farmers in villages of Misau LGA of the state that led the death of nine persons while others were injured culminating to the suspension of the Emir of Misau, Alh Ahmed Suleiman and other traditional rulers in the area.

While Speaking shortly after the inauguration which was held at Banquet Hall of the Government House on Wednesday, Bala Mohammed observed that the clashes between the herders and farmers were caused by illegal allocations of land in local government areas across the State with convincing of some prominent individuals for their selfish interests.

The Governor reiterated that his government will ensure that citizens’ safety and well-being was paramount and hence the imperative to set up the powerful all-encompassing committee involving all the departments.

He said, “It will be recalled that on Monday 29th June 2020, we woke up with the sad news of an unfortunate clash between herders and farmers in Zadawa ward in Hardawa district of Misau local government in the state. As a responsive government, we summon stakeholders meeting in the state and we took proactive measures in dealing with the situation.”

Bala Mohammed added that “Subsequently, a committee was set up that is investigating the root cause of that unfortunate happening in Misau alone. I want to assure the good people of Bauchi state that government will not tolerate similar occurrences as any person or group of persons found to be

involved directly or indirectly in causing these type of clash will be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land”.

The Governor also said that the administration would not fold its hands and therefore it becomes imperative to set up a larger and powerful committee that is all-encompassing involving all the departments, “that have to do with

managing our lands and forests and local authorities throughout the Local Government areas to identify similar problems and challenges in order to address them holistically.”

“It is in view of the foregoing and in the exercise pf the power confers on me by laws Cap 25 Laws of Northern Nigeria 1963 as applicable to Bauchi State in section 33 of the Laws of Bauchi State 1991 and all relevant laws that I set up this administrative committee of inquiry into a land dispute between herders and farmers cause d by land use abuse, illegal allocation, in local government areas across Bauchi State.” He added.

Turning to the members of the panel, Bala Mohammed said that, “Let me make it clear that the decision to appoint you to serve in this committee was informed by your track record of sincerity, fairness, Justice, commitment at work and above all fear of Allah. I will, therefore, like to urge you to once again justify the confidence impose in you by

effectively carrying out this assignment without fear and favour. You must be transparent, focus, resourceful ion the execution of this onerous assignment”.

The terms of reference for the committee, which has been given four weeks to submit its reports include visiting all the 20 local government areas particularly government reserves forests in the state with a view to ascertaining their sanctity or otherwise.

Other terms include to investigate and determine if such government reserves areas are being illegally allocated by unauthorised persons or group of persons and those persons who are beneficiaries of such illegal allocation and to determine the person or authority directly or indirectly involved in such an illegal allocation of a portion of government reserves areas or cattle route.

The panel is To also determine all cattle routes within and outside the government reserves and identify an area of the portion of encroachment by farmers as well as To make recommendations on measures to be taken in order to establish the cattle routes and forests reserves as well as prevent heders-farmers conflicts in the state.

It is To make any other recommendations that will promote the permanent solution of herders- farmers clashes across the state especially with regards to land allocation and right of passage looking at all the practices and procedures of the laws established by states like Jigawa so that there won’t be any room for clash or land speculation.

Chairman of the Committee, Yahaya Baba assured the Governor that the Committee will do its work diligently without bias but in line with the terms of reference in order to ensure fairness and objectivity.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Umar assumes duty as EFCC acting boss

THERE was confusion on Wednesday over who steps in as acting chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as the Director of Operations in the commission, Mohammed Umar… Read Full Story

VP Osinbajo Denies Receiving N4billion From Magu

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described online reports claiming that embattled acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, gave him N4billion as false and baseless fabrications… Read Full Story

Hard Currencies Found In My House Are Gifts, Ex-NNPC GMD, Yakubu, Tells Court

The Former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, on Wednesday, told the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that the $9.7 million and £74, 000.00 the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) found in his Kaduna residence in 2017, were part of… Read Full Story

Ondo 2020: APC Caretaker Committee Sticks To Indirect Primary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker committee led by Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, has upheld the decision of the dissolved National Working Committee of the party which adopted indirect option as the mode of primary to produce its standard-bearer in Ondo State, ahead of October governorship… Read Full Story

What Nigerians Must Know About Bubonic Plague —Experts

Bubonic plague, caused by bacteria and transmitted through flea bites and infected animals, is one of the deadliest bacterial infections in human history. In this report by SADE OGUNTOLA, experts review possibilities of bubonic plaque re-curring in Nigeria and how best an individual can get protected from it… Read Full Story

Number Of Candidates Jostling With Okonjo-Iweala For WTO Top Job Increases To 7

Eight candidates are now jostling for the top job at the World Trade Organisation (WTO), seeking to convince its 164 members they can steer the body through intensifying global trade tensions and rising protectionism, Reuters reported on Wednesday evening… Read Full Story

Fraud: Magu Must Face Prosecution, Says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after reviewing the reported circumstances surrounding the investigation of the indicted acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has demanded his prosecution… Read Full Story

Police arrest herbalist, others linked to Ibadan killings

THE Special Adviser to the Oyo State governor on Security, CP Fatai Owoseni (retd), on Wednesday, declared that peace would now reign in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state as those responsible for the rape and killings in communities across the local government had all been arrested… Read Full Story

Ivory Coast PM, Amadou Gon Coulibaly, Dies After Cabinet Meeting

Ivory Coast’s PM, Amadou Gon Coulibaly, has died after falling ill at a ministerial meeting, BBC reports. The 61-year-old had been chosen as the ruling party’s candidate for October’s presidential election after Alassane Ouattara said he would not seek a third term in office… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: Must These Floods Continue To Wreak Havoc?

OVER the past couple of months, as the rainy season has set in, floods have caused deaths and extensive damage to property in different parts of the country. In Kwara State, at least three people were reported dead and others missing when a bridge embankment collapsed in Oko-Erin, Ilorin, the state capital… Read Full Story

Club For Restructured Nigeria Welcomes Obasanjo: SNC Before 2023 Elections

THE call for restructuring Nigeria has been the subject of discourse by many stakeholders who, over the years, have lent their voices – heard and unheard – towards revisiting the institutional, socio-economic and political structure of Nigeria. Without a doubt, diverse reasons exist for the call for restructuring Nigeria… Read Full Story

Child Sexual Abuse And Psychosocial Wellbeing In Adulthood

Child sexual abuse is a widespread problem that is, unfortunately, associated with stigma, shame and a tendency to secretly push under the carpet. Thus, in most instances, it often goes unreported. The family of the victim may also wish to avoid the societal stigma and public humiliation if it were to become common knowledge… Read Full Story