See how NDDC spent N81bn in six months

By Osaretin Osadebamwen - Abuja
IT was a can of worms that was let open on Thursday, during the investigative public hearing by the Senate Ad-hoc committee on investigation of the alleged financial recklessness in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The Senate committee interrogated the rationale behind some expenditures it considered curious especially the amount involved in the expenditure from the document presented to the Senate by the (NDDC).

Chairman of the committee, Senator Adebunmi Adetunmbi, reeled out figures of expenditure between October and May ending.

Some of the figures include:

Community relations – – – N1.3bn

Condolences – – – – – – – – – – N122.9m

Consultancy – – – – – – – – – – N83.8m

COVID-19 – – – – – – – – – – – – -N3.14bn

Duty Tour Allowances (DTA) —– N486m out of which IMC 2 spent N302m

Imprest  – – – – – – – – – – – – – N790.9m

Lassa fever intervention – – – – -N1.9bn

Legal service – – – – – – – – – N900m

Logistics – – – – – – – – – – – — N61m

Maintenance – – – – – – – – – N230m

Medical – – – – – – – – – – – – – N2.6bn

Overseas Travel – – – – – – – N85.6m

Project – – – – – – – – – – – – – – N38.6bn

Publicity – – – – – – – – – – – – -N1.121bn

Security – – – – – – – – – – – – – N744m

Staffing – – – – – – – – – – – – – -N20.9bn

Stakeholders – – – – – – – – — N248m

Travels – – – – – – – – – – – – – – N56.5m

More to come …

 

