See how NDDC spent N81bn in six months

IT was a can of worms that was let open on Thursday, during the investigative public hearing by the Senate Ad-hoc committee on investigation of the alleged financial recklessness in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
The Senate committee interrogated the rationale behind some expenditures it considered curious especially the amount involved in the expenditure from the document presented to the Senate by the (NDDC).
Chairman of the committee, Senator Adebunmi Adetunmbi, reeled out figures of expenditure between October and May ending.
Some of the figures include:
Community relations – – – N1.3bn
Condolences – – – – – – – – – – N122.9m
Consultancy – – – – – – – – – – N83.8m
COVID-19 – – – – – – – – – – – – -N3.14bn
Duty Tour Allowances (DTA) —– N486m out of which IMC 2 spent N302m
Imprest – – – – – – – – – – – – – N790.9m
Lassa fever intervention – – – – -N1.9bn
Legal service – – – – – – – – – N900m
Logistics – – – – – – – – – – – — N61m
Maintenance – – – – – – – – – N230m
Medical – – – – – – – – – – – – – N2.6bn
Overseas Travel – – – – – – – N85.6m
Project – – – – – – – – – – – – – – N38.6bn
Publicity – – – – – – – – – – – – -N1.121bn
Security – – – – – – – – – – – – – N744m
Staffing – – – – – – – – – – – – – -N20.9bn
Stakeholders – – – – – – – – — N248m
Travels – – – – – – – – – – – – – – N56.5m
More to come …
