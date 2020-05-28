Bauchi governor declares interest in payment of doctors entitlements 

Bauchi State governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has declared his interest in working with all critical stakeholders for the improvement of the health sector as well as to reduce infrastructural gaps not only in the state but in the country in general.

The governor also declared his total interest for the payment of health workers’ entitlements as it will go a long way in saving the lives of the citizens particularly those who do not have enough money to access private hospitals.

The governor made the announcement when National officials of the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) paid him an advocacy visit at the Banquet Hall, Government House Bauchi on Wednesday.

The governor said that he is ready for the payment of all entitlements of Doctors as part of his desire of bringing to an end to the current challenges facing Healthcare delivery system in the state saying that the steps will also assist in restoring the lost glory of the sector thereby ensuring effective healthcare delivery.

ALSO READ: Five suspects in police net over alleged murder of Sunday Ezra in Bauchi

He said that ” We are very proud of the Doctors we have in Bauchi which most of them are your members, the welfare of the members of your association in the state is paramount to this administration”.

He applauded the outstanding performance of health workers in the ongoing fight against COVID-19 and attributed it to the successes so far recorded.

The governor pleaded with the Resident Doctors sponsored by the state government to come back to their state to contribute to the development of the sector in order to ensure effective service delivery.

He said, ” We know why Doctors are not working as expected, it is because of the inability of the government to meet their minimum requirements and entitlements. And I am ready to meet those entitlements because it is a statutory requirement”.

“So I request you to continue to make sacrifices, in Bauchi we have suffered a lot due to shortage of qualified doctors and I want to assure you that we will do something on your request for health insurance and other opportunities”, he added.

The governor stated ” On behalf of the government and people of Bauchi State, I am highly delighted and privileged to welcome you to Bauchi, we believe that the choice of Bauchi is not misplaced because of the pedigree of the people we have.

National President, Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors, Dr Aliyu Sokombo acknowledged what he described as the outstanding performance of the state government in the healthcare delivery.

The President also said that based on their findings, Bauchi is among the few states that implemented the 15 per cent budget allocation for the Health sector in addition to the declaration of a state of emergency in the sector and declaring free maternal and child health as well as other several policies introduced to fight Lassa fever and COVID-19.

He added that ” Your Excellency, we are here in Bauchi for obvious reasons, the outstanding performance of the state in terms of healthcare delivery, we deemed it necessary to visit you appreciate your leadership style”.

“His Excellency is among the governors that implemented the 15 per cent budget allocation to the sector, we are aware that your administration has declared a State of Emergency in the Health to improve the healthcare system”, he added.

Dr Aliyu Sokombo, therefore, requested the state government to sustain all the policies initiated in the sector in order to ensure sustainable development.

He concluded that “Your Excellency, we have considered you as a governor worthy of emulation because of your commitment to improving the healthcare system, we have also discovered your plans for the implementation of health insurance for workers.”

Earlier, the state Commissioner of Health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro Mohammed who led the Resident Doctors on the courtesy visit, said that the officials would among others, conduct medical and other health-related activities as part of their Annual General Meeting.

The Commissioner said that, “The strategies used to select Bauchi as a venue for their meeting was based on our performance in the health sector and how we are managing our COVID-19 patients”.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE