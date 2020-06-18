COVID-19: 42 discharged, one new case confirmed in Bauchi 

A total of 42 patients have been discharged from the isolation centre after their samples turned in negative for COVID-19 just as one new case was reported in Bauchi State.

Information from the Bauchi COVID-19 situation report revealed that the total samples tested were 32, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 431 as of Wednesday, 17th June 2020.

It further contained that, at the moment, a total of 131 patients are still on admission in hospitals receiving treatment while the state maintains the 2.5% representing the entire case-fatality rate with 11 persons so far have lost their lives to COVID-19.

The task force, however, warns that “the people with COVID-19 cases reported by NCDC are human beings like you. Don’t wait to be a victim before taking action. Take responsibility today”.

The total discharged persons so far in the state stands at 289, while the total number of confirmed cases in the state so far is 431.

