Bauchi gets new police commissioner, Umar Sanda

Bauchi State Police Command has a new commissioner in the person of Umar Mamman Sanda who took over from Sylvester Abiodun Alabi posted to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Rolling out his focus, the new police commissioner declared that his operational model will be proactive in nature and will be based on the best practices of effective policing within the community with a particular focus on community policing.

Umar Sanda however sent a warning that his administration will not condone indolence from any person nor will it tolerate any act of corruption in whatever form declaring that anyone caught will not be spared no matter who he is.

He stressed that the command will continue to collaborate with other sister agencies in the state in order to be able to effectively police the state stressing that security is teamwork and citizens based.

The Police Commissioner further assured that the command will not go out of the agenda set by the IGP, Alkali Baba saying that, “all we will do is to ensure that the focus is not lost. Our determination is to ensure that the police acted as the true friend it is to the public.”

Though he agreed that the Police cannot be everywhere at the same time due to a shortage of personnel, it will do its best to respond to distress calls with minimum delays considering the terrain of the state.

He called for cooperation with members of the public to make it easier for the Police to operate saying that, “the Police need the information to be able to make a head way, let members of the public volunteer information that will lead to curbing of criminal activities across the state.”

Umar Sanda then solicit for the cooperation of the media in the performance of the official responsibility saying that “with you as partners, the Police will be able to sit up and do what is expected.”

“We are partners in progress and we must create a synergy to be able to work together for the good of the society. Criticize us when necessary constructively and let us know where we are not doing well,” he stressed.

