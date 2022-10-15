Bauchi FRSC flags off 2022 ember months special operations

Unlike this period in 2021 when the Bauchi Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC) was overwhelmed by fatal crashes forcing it to declare that the devil took over the roads, the Commission has confirmed that road crashes in the state have reduced by 53 per cent in the year 2022 as it commenced the annual end of the year special operations known as ‘Ember’ months.

The Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi, made the declaration at the official flag-off of the 2022 ‘Ember’ months campaign saying that personnel of the Corps will not relent in ensuring that roads across the state are crashed free during the special operation period and beyond.

The 2022 edition of the campaign has a theme: “Avoid Speeding, Unsafe Tyres to Arrive Safely,” which was held at the Muda Lawal Market Central Motor Park in Bauchi.

While making the comparison, the Sector Commander disclosed that a total of 116 people were killed in 2020, 193 in 2021 and so far, 93 in 2022 across the six major federal routes in the state.

According to him, Bauchi – Jos federal highway recorded the highest number of deaths within the three years while Bauchi – Gombe route had the least number of deaths.

He said that “It is important to remind us that FRSC is not relenting in ensuring that the safety of lives and properties remains pertinent in all its operations. This RTC Statistical analysis revealed the reduction in Crashes in 2022 by 53% compared to 2021.”

Yusuf Abdullahi added that “The corps sustained its content review of its process and procedure to withstand the dynamism of human existence. The efforts of all critical stakeholders remain relevant in this positive position. Need for more hands to team up in sustaining the good work is paramount”.

He further said that “The Command will continually employ all available avenues for all critical stakeholders to contribute their quarter in mitigating RTC in Bauchi State.”

Yusuf Abdullahi also said that the ‘Ember’ months campaign is another giant stride by the Sector Command in its efforts towards bringing back to memory lane that the period which has been identified with a series of road traffic challenges is here again.

He, however, said that the period this time around did not only host its usual visitors, Christmas and New Year, but it came in when the electioneering activities are at their peak which further pose unprecedented challenges to all concerned especially the motoring public in the state.

The FRSC Sector Commander further said that the level of preparedness by the Corps is such that takes into cognizance the 4,000 kilometres of federal road network in Bauchi State, assuring that “FRSC currently has its personnel in all the 20 LGAs for effective visibility as equipment and personnel are adequately available.”

He emphasized, “The general motoring public may wish to know that over 300 operational vehicles were recently injected into the operational fleet of the Corps, while 50 Ambulances were deployed to various FRSC roadside clinics and zebras Nationwide.”

Also as part of the efforts to boost her staff Strength, 3000 personnel were recently recruited into the Corps. The State benefited tremendously from the program.

He stressed that “It is important to inform all stakeholders across the board, that if we must share the dividend of these beautiful projects all hands must be on deck, as we kick the ball rolling we must double our efforts to ensure we provide safe road in Bauchi State and Nigeria at large”.





According to him, “This program will not be complete without the sincere appreciation from the Ag. Corps Marshal to the Executive Governor of Bauchi State His Excellency Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for his unflinching support by providing an enabling atmosphere for smooth and secure human existence which guarantees free Economic activities”.

Yusuf Abdullahi concluded by saying, “I will at this junction appeal to the motoring public that their maximum cooperation will not only be enough in achieving good road culture, but it will equally put the Nation on the world map of RTC free Country and promote investment for Economic prosperities.”

Chairmen of the National Union of Roads Transport Workers (NURTW) and the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) in Bauchi State commended FRSC for doing its best to reduce traffic crashes in the state.

Speaking differently, they assured that their members will continue to cooperate with FRSC personnel on duty across the state by observing all traffic rules and regulations as well as avoiding night journeys.

Members of the Command Special Marshall and Road Safety Cadet of the NYSC were in attendance at the flag after which sensitization and enlightenment campaigns were conducted.

