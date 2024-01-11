In its resolve to ensure that the entire state is certified and declared open defecation-free (ODF), Bauchi State has adopted six-point revised public toilet designs.

The revised designs were adopted by the Bauchi State government through the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) and stakeholders in partnership with WaterAid Nigeria.

It is to improve access to toilets in markets and motor parks by providing toilets that women and girls can use without worries or concerns in Bauchi State through a user-centred design approach.

This partnership has led to six climate-resilient toilet designs developed for different contexts and toilet business preferences through a collaborative, participatory, and inclusive design process with women, girls, the Bauchi State Physical Planning and Development Control Board, the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), public toilet owners, civil society organisations, people with disabilities, and the media in Bauchi State.

After a thorough process, the Bauchi State government, through the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) and the Bauchi State Physical Planning and Development Control Board, officially adopted the six toilet designs for all public places in Bauchi State.

The key resolutions arrived at and the implementation strategies include that the new toilets are now officially adopted for all public places in Bauchi.

It also recognised the need to review and update BASEAPA’s checklist for approval of all public toilets by the Bauchi State Physical Planning and Development Control Board to reflect the new designs.

Furthermore, it recognised the need to review and update the issuance of licences, operation permits, and inspections of public toilets for compliance with the new designs.

All ministries, departments, and agencies in the state will henceforth reflect the cost contained in the new designs and the bill of quantities in their annual budgeting processes.

All public toilet owners in the state who wish to construct new toilets will obtain any of the new designs of their choice along with the necessary approvals from BASEPA and the Bauchi State Physical Planning Development Control Board.

That is, public toilet owners in the state will be mandated to improve existing toilets to incorporate the features of the new designs that enhance usage.

The new designs were approved in a document severally signed by Dr Ibrahim Kabir, Director General, Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA), and Tpl. Gimba Aliyu Ahmed, General Manager, Bauchi State Physical Planning and Development Control Board, Nanpet Chuktu, Head of WASH, WaterAid Nigeria.

