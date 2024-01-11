Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State, has approved the award of honorary degrees to former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Justice Muhammadu Lawal Uwais; the late Wazirin Fika, Malam Adamu Mu’azzam Fika; and the former African Union Representative to the United Nations, Her Excellency, Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao at its 43rd Convocation Ceremony scheduled for Saturday, 27th January, 2024.

In a statement issued by the university’s spokesman, Auwalu Umar and made available to the Tribune Online on Thursday said the awards were approved by the university’s visitor and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The statement noted that “the deserving honorees are the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Justice Muhammadu Lawal Uwais, GCON; the late Wazirin Fika, Malam Adamu Mu’azzam Fika, GCON; and the former African Union Representative to the United Nations, Her Excellency, Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao.

“Justice Uwais will be conferred with the degree of Doctor of Laws (LL.D) Honoris Causa, the late Adamu Fika is recommended for posthumous conferment with the degree of Doctor of Letters (D.Litt) Honoris Causa, and Ambassador Chihombori-Quao is to receive the degree of Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) Honoris Causa.

“ABU’s decision to confer the eminent personalities with the Honorary Degrees is in accordance with Statute 11 of the institution’s Laws.”

The statement added that Justice Lawal Uwais, who had an excellent career in the Nigerian judiciary and international judicial organisations from 1964 to 2006, rose through the ranks by dint of hardwork and dedication to duty to become the Chief Justice of Nigeria in 1995.

“Uwais’ career is replete with record-breaking attainments that impacted positively on the Nigerian and international judiciary. For instance, he had the opportunity of delivering more judgments than most of his colleagues who passed through the Supreme Court.

“Fika, who was Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Ahmadu Bello University Governing Council, served as Commissioner of Finance in the defunct North Eastern State in 1972; Permanent Secretary in various Federal Ministries and establishments; Secretary to the Government and Civil Service of the Federation; and Chairman of several government and private agencies and organisations.

“The services he rendered in these capacities went a long way in enhancing efficiency, effectiveness, and integrity of the public service and educational development.

“While Her Excellency, Ambassador Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, former African Union Representative to the United Nations, is an exemplary leader and advocate for African unity, social justice, and economic empowerment, and global issues.

“Born and grew up in a village of Chivhu in Zimbabwe, and later emigrated to the United States in 1977, Chihombori-Quao tirelessly works towards strengthening the relationship between Africa and the United States.

“Her dedication to fostering partnerships, promoting investment, and advocating for the interest of the African Continent has been exceptional. She has consistently advocated for African unity and the empowerment of African nations on the global stage.

“All the three deserving honorees have since accepted the decision of the institution to be conferred with the Honorary Degrees of the University during the upcoming Convocation Ceremony,” the statement said.

