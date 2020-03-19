Basic education critical to human capital development —UBEC boss

The executive secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobboyi, has said that basic education remains critical to human capital development in Nigeria, and urged stakeholders to close ranks in order to overcome the numerous challenges confronting the sub-sector.

Bobboyi spoke in Abuja at a meeting of UBEC management with chairmen of the State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs).

He spoke against the backdrop of the huge intervention by the Federal Government in terms of matching grants to states for the implementation of the UBE programme vis-a-vis the challenges of high number of out-of-school children, among other problems besetting the basic education sub-sector.

He said: “We have a lot in our hands to contend with in our pursuit of UBE targets of access, equity, quality and relevance. Therefore, it is imperative that all hands are on the deck in seeking solutions to the challenges confronting the sub-sector.

“Also, realising how strategic basic education is to human capital development, we must continuously re-examine and reassess our modus operandi in the sub-sector with a view to making necessary adjustments for optimum performance.

“As public awareness is increasing, we must work hard to ensure transparency, accountability and value for money in all our transactions because many people now realise that they have a stake in the education of the Nigerian child.”

Bobboyi commended the chairmen of SUBEBs from the 36 states of the federation and FCT for their roles in moving basic education forward in their various states.

While urging them to keep the flag flying, he called for closer cooperation with the commission in order to attain greater heights.

A former executive secretary of UBEC, Professor Charles Onocha, in his presentation at the event entitled ‘Issues and Challenges in the Effective Delivery of Basic Education in Nigeria’ noted that remarkable improvement had been made in increasing access to the hitherto unreached segments of the society, while there had been improvement in quality service delivery within the years of UBEC’s operation.