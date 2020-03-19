Coronavirus: AfDB cancels travels, visits, physical meetings, to quarantine employees

As part of measures to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus, The African Development Bank (AfDB) has suspended visits to bank buildings and cancelled all travel, meetings, and conferences, until further notice.

Other measures revealed by the Bank on Wednesday include telecommuting, video conferencing in lieu of physical meetings in countries where it has a presence, including its headquarters in Abidjan.

Bank President Akinwumi Adesina made the announcements at a Bank-wide virtual Town Hall meeting from the institution’s headquarters in Abidjan.

According to a press statement made available to Tribune Online Adesina stated that the measures were being taken in the best interest of public health and safety.

The statement also revealed that the bank has ordered a 14-day self-quarantine for employees returning from high-risk countries.

“My primary responsibility is to you, to make sure you are safe, to make sure your families are safe, to make sure you can function where you are under the best possible conditions health and security-wise.

“Please do not panic. Measures are being taken. The situation deserves that we change how we work and where we work from,” Adesina said.

Adesina added all efforts are being made to ensure continuity of the Bank’s operations including electronic documentation and approvals.

Tribune Online recalls that all Bank staff worked from home on Wednesday to test-run IT systems.

According to the statement, the Bank’s Board of Directors is reviewing the configuration and design of the Bank’s statutory Annual Meetings originally scheduled for May 26-29, 2020 in Abidjan.