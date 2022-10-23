 BASEPA to regulate activities of sugarcane sellers, mandates provision of dustbins on pushcarts

Worried about the dirty environment caused by sugarcane sellers, Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) has directed them to start using baskets to collect the waste they are generating.

The measure is to ensure the cleanliness of Bauchi Metropolis and other urban towns across the State thereby regulating their activities.

This was disclosed by the Director-General of the agency, Dr Ibrahim Kabir when he led a team of environmental health officers at the sanitary inspection of the agency to the sugarcane market on sensitization and enforcement of the provision of dustbins in their pushcarts on Saturday.

The Director-General who was represented by the Head of the Inspection unit of the agency, Haruna Suleiman also called on the sugarcane sellers to maintain good hygiene, cover the sugarcane with polythene leather and ensure proper disposal of their waste at the government-approved dumping sites while hawking their products along the major roads and streets in the state capital and urban towns of the state.

While calling on them to ensure full compliance, the Director-General warned that, henceforth, anyone found moving without a dustbin in his pushcart will be considered a saboteur, and such person will be arrested and prosecuted by the agency’s environmental mobile court, adding that, the policy is for the overall interests of the general public.

While responding, the State Secretary of the sugarcane sellers association, Mallam Idris Shuaibu who spoke on behalf of the chairman, appreciated the Idea, saying that it will go a long way in keeping the state clean and the improvement of the health and well-being of the general public.

While commending the agency for giving them adequate time and sensitisation before the enforcement, the Secretary assured of his member’s readiness to comply with the directive.

Recall that the agency banned the dumping of refuse on the roadsides, pavement and pedestrian walkways in all the major roads and streets of the metropolis.

The regulation is to complement the ban, which is also part of the Municipal Solid Waste Management Framework (MSWMF) introduced by the agency.

