Anglican bishop condemns killings, kidnapping in Ebonyi, urges Nigerians to vote wisely

As the 2023 general election approaches, the Anglican Bishop of Afikpo Diocese, Ebonyi State Rev. Paul Udogu, has maintained that a new Nigeria will come when Nigerians use their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to vote out corrupt politicians come the 2023 general election.

According to the bishop, doing this will bring a national rebirth.

The bishop gave the charge at his church cathedral in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, during the sixth synod of the church.

Udogu further expressed worry about the recent assassination and shedding of innocent blood in Isu community, Onicha Local Government Area and other insecurity and communal clashes in some parts of the state.

He also condemned the kidnapping of a traditional ruler HRH Ambrose Ogbu, six months ago and the assassination of the president general of the community, palace secretary and some other prominent members of the community.

“This election is not a matter of party or tribe. The Nigerian electorate must be ready to vote for integrity and character, vote for people who have a record of godly leadership and who have the capacity to handle the mess in our community, and vote for people who are sensitive to the suffering and oppression of Nigerians.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We need a national rebirth. We need a new Nigeria. These can be achieved by voting out corrupt politicians.

“Therefore, we charge all our members and Nigerians, in general, to make sure they collect their PVC, and come out en mass to vote for the right candidates. Do not sell your vote and mortgage our future and the future of our children. This is the time to fix Nigeria by voting for credible leaders to oversee the affairs of our nation. Say no to money politics”, Udogu stated.





“The people of Isu are living in serious fear as many people have migrated to safe areas. Nobody can say exactly what is happening at Isu.

“We call upon the Dave Umahi led Ebonyi State government to use her instruments of power to discover the remote and immediate causes of the Isu trouble and profer solution to the problem. We also appeal to the perpetrators of this act to lay down their arms and use dialogue to resolve whatever is the problem.

“The Isinkwo- Abaomege crisis is still lingering. We are happy that soldiers are stationed there now. However, there is still need for government to proffer a lasting solution and bring reconciliation between the warring communities of Isinkwo and Abaomege,” said.