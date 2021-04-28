Bandits strike in Kebbi, kill DPO, others

Gunmen numbering over 100, believed to be bandits running riot in the neighbouring Niger State, struck five villages in Sakaba Local Government Area of Kebbi State, killed a Divisional Police Officer (DPO), four other Policemen and four members of the Vigilante group, known as ‘Yan sa kai’.

According to the report made available to newsmen from the area, the five villages attacked by the bandits are Sakaba, Dan kolo, Makuku, Dokakambari and Kurminhodo all in Sakaba Council Area in the Southern part of the state.

The report also quoted a local resident in the area, Salisu Adamu saying, “the bandits numbering about 100 men rode on miracles arrived the area shooting sporadically killing no fewer than 100 people across the five villages including the DPO and four of his men and the Yan sa Kai boys.”

“They have killed DPO Jimoh Abdullahi, four Policemen, two Yan Sa kai boys, they killed seven people in Inana village alone, carted away hundreds of cattle, please we need your prayers.” He pleaded.

The Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Nafiu Abubakar who confirmed the incident also said more security personnel have been drafted to the area to beef up the security challenges.

