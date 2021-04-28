Agunsoye commissions four ICT Building in Kosofe community

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Rotimi Agunsoye has commissioned four fully equipped ICT building in the Kosofe Federal Constituency of Lagos State.

Speaking during the commissioning Agunsoye urged teachers and students to embrace Information and Communication Technology (ICT) learning to be relevant and competitive in the modern world.

He said that the exercise was part of his numerous empowerment initiatives, “in continuation of our intervention in various aspect of life to improve the standard of living of our people, we are here to commission four fully equipped ICT building in Education District II, Maryland; Ojota Secondary School; Agboyi Ori Omi and Ayedere Senior High School.

“Today’s world is very competitive as borders are disappearing because of ICT and we are all aware that there’s hardly anything anyone can do without a computer. To be relevant and competitive, as teachers and students are to be prepared early, is one major reason for embarking on this project.”

Agunsoye appeal to both the teachers and students to put to good use and take advantage of the devices so that they can reap the maximum benefits, “with these ICT facilities, our students will be at par with their contemporaries across the world in term of exposure and we are going to create a conducive environment that will train the trainers to impact positively in the students.”

Appreciating the gesture, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu pledge to ensure the centres are properly maintained as he commended Hon. Agunsoye for having his people at heart.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the Education District 2 Tutor General and Permanent Secretary, Anike Adekanye, said that the intervention is in line with the governor six pillars of development for the upliftment of Lagos state.

“We are investing in education through increase budgetary allocation to education and also empower teachers in every local government and strengthen their capacity to deliver quality education to our children.

“We are also committed to ensuring technology as an integral part of our school curriculum to make them relevant in this modern world of ICT.”

On his part, the Olu of Agboyiland, Oba Engr. M.A. Oladega described the initiative as a historic youthful oriented project that is capable of bringing out the likes of Mark Zuckerberg of our own.

“I hereby commend your political consistency and vision towards the realization of this project. Without a doubt, engaging youths in productive activities is important to reduce unemployment and make them shun social vices.”

Also present at the commissioning are the House of Assembly member, Okanlawon Sanni, Chairman of Lagos State Universal Basic Education, Wasiu Alawiye-King among other personalities.

