Bandits kill scores of people in Kaduna communities as Elrufai condoles with victims

By Muhammad Sabiu -Kaduna
Military sources have reported to the Kaduna State Government over the killing of several people as well as burnt down houses in the Kaura local government area of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Monday.

The statement said, “military and other security agencies reported that bandits attacked the locations and killed several citizens while burning houses and other properties.

” Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed deep sadness at the report of the incident and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed while offering condolences to their families.

” The Governor condemned the attacks as inhuman, considering the efforts of government, security forces, the traditional institution and other critical stakeholders within the last week.

” The Governor has also directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to urgently provide relief materials to the communities.

” An urgent security intervention is being conducted by the Defence Headquarters Operation Safe Haven, as the Commander – also the GOC 3 Division Nigerian Army – Major General Ibrahim Ali, and Sector 7 Commander, Colonel Timothy Opurum are presently in the location.

“The Kaduna State Government will make public further details on the incident as it receives feedback from the security forces, it said.

To this end, the statement declared,” Kaduna State Government has sent heartfelt condolences to the Malagum and Sokwong communities in Kaura local government areas of the state.

