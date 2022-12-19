Plateau APC guber candidate promises massive investment in economy

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship Candidate in Plateau State, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda has revealed that if elected as the governor, he will use the first two years to massively invest in the economy.

Addressing the people of the Jos North-West and Jos -South in continuation of his Citizen Engagement, Nentawe pointed out that the only way out for any incoming governor is to invest and expand the economy of the state.

He revealed that with a debt burden of over one hundred and forty billion naira as well as other liabilities, it will be practically impossible to venture into infrastructural development in the state.

Nentawe stated that all the sugar-coated promises of building infrastructure by other governorship candidates are mere gimmicks or lack of true knowledge of the socio-economic challenges facing the state.

He disclosed that his strategic economic template of action to address the challenges is to go for low-hanging fruit which is agricultural and mineral development of the state.

According to the Governorship candidate, a study conducted by experts shows that the state has three hundred water points which can be effectively developed and utilised for all-year-round farming at very minimal cost rather than constructing dams as falsely sold out by other candidates.

He maintained that gone are the days when farmers were relying on rain farming, adding that to boost agriculture and create wealth among the teeming rural dwellers within the shortest time is to provide farmers with improved seedlings

Nentawe disclosed that if elected, in his first year in office, a bill for the amendment of the Plateau State mining act and the establishment of state electricity regulatory agency to develop the Farin Ruwa,kwall, Pankshin and kurra waterfalls to provide the required energy for the Industrial Revolution of the state.

On mineral development, Nentawe revealed that he intends to adopt the Ghanaian model where the emphasis will be placed on joint venture agreements with national and international partners.

Nentawe further disclosed that he will move the industrial park from Jos to Barakinladi where the airport and Dry inland port are located which will be properly developed to serve as the industrial hub of the North East and North Central of the country.

Various community and religious leaders, members of different political parties as well as traditional rulers expressed confidence and trust in Nentawe’s ability to be the governor of the Plateau state.





A spokesman for Generation Next Campaign Council Shittu Bamaiyi said the candidate was accompanied on parley by his wife Dr Martina, his running mate Pam Botmang, APC state chairman Rufus Bature and Professor Sabestine Maimako the Director General of the Generation Next Campaign Council.