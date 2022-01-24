Bandits kill one, abduct 15 others in Niger communities

Armed bandits, in their large numbers, have again stormed some communities in the Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State killing one person and abducting 15 other villagers.

The incident was said to have occurred at the weekend. The victims are mostly women.

Tribune Online gathered that the armed bandits attacked Batagari Village in the Maikujeri District of the council area. The hoodlums were said to have arrived in the community on their operational motorcycles and shot sporadically into the air to instil fear in the villagers.

They were said to have moved from house to house, ransacked residential buildings where they took away valuable properties and personal effects.

The bandits are yet to contact the relatives of the victims.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Niger State Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached for comments as of the time of filing this report.

