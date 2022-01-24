SSANU charges Lalong to release N310m for payment of earned allowances arrears

As part of the efforts to address the lingering strike embarked upon by the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) Plateau State University Chapter, the national body of the association has called on Governor Simon Lalong to meet the demands of the union and release the sum of N310 million for the payment of earned allowances owned the members from 2010 to 2020.

The call was contained in a communique issued at the end of the 41st regular meeting of the association signed by its National President of SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim.

It called on the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Yohanna Izam, to mainstream hazard allowances to SSANU members’ salaries in the University at the Governing Council’s approved rate of N30,000 since the state government has released funds for the full implementation of the allowance.

The communique further called on the state government to address all other issues that led to the declaration of the indefinite strike in the University as well as implored the management of the University to comply with the decision of SSANU NEC on the correct payment of check-off dues to the Union without imposing conditions that are alien to the Trade Union Act.

It would be recalled that the PLASU SSANU branch declared an indefinite strike on December 21, 2021, following the failure of the state government and the University administration to address some of the union’s grievances.

Some of the union’s demands include; mainstreaming of hazard allowance at the Council approved rate, payment of arrears of Earned Allowances, payment of arrears of the New Minimum Wage from April 2019 to December 2020, addressing the issue of haphazard payment of salaries, the constitution of a Board to manage the staff gratuity fund, implementation of the CONTISS 15 salaries level, calculation of annual leave based on working days and compliance with SSANU NEC decision on the correct payment of check-off dues to the union.

