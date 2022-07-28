Bandits kill 6, injure many, hoist flag in Plateau community

Six persons have been killed in the Wase local government area of Plateau by gunmen suspected to be bandits who hoisted their flag in the affected community after the midnight raid on Thursday.

Tribune Online learnt that the bandits in their large number rode on motorcycles into Pinua village in the early hour of Thursday and went on a shooting spree, killing six natives while several others sustained gunshot wounds.

A source who escape the attack said that the bandits looted the community by carting away foodstuff, motorcycles and other valuable items adding that they equally hosted their flag in the community after the attack.

The source declared thus: “Before the arrival of the bandits, residents of the community who had got wind of the attack earlier had fled while ground fled towards different directions and six killed in the process.

” Those who could not run were told by the bandits to lock themselves up in their houses and eventually shot.

“They broke into shops and stole food items and other properties. They also kidnapped some people. The situation was pathetic,” the resident said.

The incident is coming five days after the residents of the community raised alarm over the withdrawal of soldiers from the area, a development that forced hundreds of occupants of the community to flee their homes to Wase town, the headquarters of the local government.

The spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a multi-security task force maintaining peace in the state, Major Ishaku Takwa, when contacted on the development, told newsmen that troops have been sent to the area.

