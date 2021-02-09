Bandits kill 23 in five LGAs in Kaduna

Bandits have killed 23 people across five Local Government Areas of Kaduna State within the last 24 hours.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, on Tuesday, said security agencies have informed the government that the killings which were targeted on soft targets took place in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kauru Local Government Areas.

“The attacks on soft targets in these Local Government Areas occurred around Kaduna State’s boundaries with neighbouring states.

“For instance, in Birnin Gwari local government, the statement revealed, 10 people were killed by bandits at Ungwan Gajere, Kutemeshi ward, while three people were injured during the attack.

“In Igabi Local Government Area, the statement said the bandits killed one, Dayyabu Yahuza near Gidan Kurmi village.”

According to the statement, in Giwa Local Government Area, armed bandits invaded Janbaba village, and killed, one Yakubu Sule.

Also, in Kishisho village of Kauru Local Government Area, gunmen suspected to be from a neighbouring state killed five persons.

The statement said in Chikun Local Government Area, five people were killed by bandits in Gwagwada-Kasaya village in Kunai ward.

Similarly, in Agwa, Chikun LGA, one Bitrus Joseph was shot dead in an attack by bandits.

Also in Chikun Local Government Area, one bandit was killed near Bugai, when members of the community repelled an attack.

While receiving the reports, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, expressed sadness over the attacks.

“The Governor sent his condolences to the families that lost their loved ones. He offered prayers for the repose of the souls of the slain, and a speedy recovery for the injured.”

As of the time of this security update, the air platforms of the Nigerian Air Force are trailing and engaging bandits in some locations in Chikun, Birnin Gwari, Giwa and Igabi LGAs, and citizens will be briefed upon the receipt of operational feedback.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

