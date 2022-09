The Gents at the Headies 2022

It was a combination of music and style at the 2022 edition of the Headies Award which took place on Sunday, September 4 in Atlanta, United States.

Just like every other award ceremonies, the guests in attendance understood the assignment and graced the event with their different stunning outfits.

Some celebrities in attendance were Olamide, Adekunle Gold, Kcee, Fireboy, among others.

Check out some of gentlemen’s outfits that Saturday Tribune loved.

PHOTOS: Internet and Getty Images