Bad governance not COVID-19 led Nigeria to another recession ― Adebanjo

Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo on Monday, said bad governance superintended by President Muhammadu Buhari, and not COVID-19, is responsible for the country slipping into another recession.

According to Adebanjo, COVID-19 only compounded the weak economy and political instability that reigned with the Buhari led administration.

Speaking with journalists after a visit to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, at Governor’s Office, Ibadan, Adebanjo said only ignorant persons will buy into COVID-19 as a reason for another recession in the country.

Though he described the trend of developments in the country as sad, Adebanjo said he was not surprised at the failure of the Buhari government to establish a solid economy.

“I am not surprised; I am only sad. The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has never been an acceptable one to me. He does not know and he does not know that he does not know.

“We are not ignorant people. When did COVID-19 begin? What position did COVID-19 meet us? Other countries also had COVID-19 but because of a solid economy; solid political stability, it did not affect them as we are having.

“Don’t be deceived by COVID-19; we are not the only victim of COVID-19. But because of the bad administration that COVID-19 met us, that we are having this.

“And instead of facing this, he is talking of harassing, suppressing the press. We are back to the military regime. This is not what we fight for,” Adebanjo said.

Again, Adebanjo reiterated calls for the restructuring of the country and for what he described as a military-imposed, fraudulent constitution to be discarded.

These, he noted, will correct lopsidedness in the current structure and allow federating units to have fair and equitable access to power.

He, however, decried that Buhari had continued to show unfavourable posture towards yielding to the calls for restructuring.

“The way is for him to restructure the country now and you don’t entertain anybody asking where the presidency will go. It is a diversion.

“When we restructure the country and have an acceptable constitution agreed to by all the federating units, not the one imposed on us by the military. We will know where the presidency will go; the presidency is the right of any unit of the country,” Adebanjo added.

