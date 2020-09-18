Babafemi, 22, needs N15m for spine surgery

For 22-year-old Babafemi Ajayi, a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Oyo State, things took a turn, quite unpleasantly, on September 25, 2019, following a motorcycle accident. This led to neck pain and paralysis of all his limbs.

According to his father, Adelagun Ajayi, his son was taken to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan. “He had a C4 spine injury, and unable to walk or move. He is required to be taken to India for spine surgery, and further treatment. I am begging for help. I need all the assistance that I can get.”

In a letter to the Oyo State government, Seyi Makinde, dated February 17, 2020, the distraught father begged: “we need your support for financial assistance for his further treatment in Mumbai, India. Your Excellency sir, we would indeed be glad if our request is granted towards saving his life.”

While he awaits a response from the governor, a worriedly sick Mr Adelagun told Nigerian Tribune that he is appealing to everyone to kindly extend a helping hand of finance to save his son.

The medical cost of treating Babafemi at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute (KDAH), will include investigation, surgery with a room to share, surgery implant, eight weeks of neuro-rehabilitation, flight and stretcher, totalling N15, 345,000.

All donations can be made to EBENEZER BABAFEMI AJAYI, FIDELITY BANK, ACCOUNT NUMBER 6161800171. Babafemi’s father, Mr. Ajayi Adelagun, can be reached on 08053454551or 08063241983.

