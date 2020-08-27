Baba Eto of The Source: July 1923-August 2020

Sangba fo! The mold is broken! The masterpiece is shattered. When will the immortal potter cast another edition of the incredible “Baba Eto? Were he to eulogize the sparkly Nathaniel Folarin Coker, the fascinating Baba Eto, a student of Plato, the Greek philosopher, would have dished out ornate rhetorics taught according to Platonic rules. And for a man who has a propensity to put smooth finishes on his speeches with fitting anecdotes, public speaking was a specialty!

Baba Eto regaled us with stories we were not privileged to hear or know about; and when he had his audience spellbound, he interjected with his familiar idiomatic expression: E o ti ri nkankan. You haven’t seen anything yet!

There is no room for gaucherie in his speeches which he gave in large doses while proposing the toast of Absentee (Departed) Members at the monthly Elders Forum at Island Club, Onikan, Lagos; or occasionally at the weekly sittings of The Fish Group of Yoruba Tennis Club, also at Onikan, Lagos.

His oratorical deftness complemented his sartorial sleekness. He summoned either for appropriate service whenever needed. Folarin Coker was natty in bespoke English suits in his younger days; and Baba Eto kept the tradition in his twilight days, resplendent as always in his white agbada.

He was an accomplished author and a biographer who remained the delight of biographers while he lived.

I have had the privilege of compeering the programmes of many of Elderman Folarin Coker’s books. At one of such occasions, excerpts of my introduction of the great man ran as follows:

One generic term that became associated with Elderman Folarin Coker over the years was the saying E o ti ri nkankan which, when translated to English means You haven’t seen anything yet; or as the Americans would say, You ain’t seen nothing yet.

And how true! Elderman Folarin Coker’s fertile mind is always at work. He possesses an old, accomplished hand in the business of biography writing. He has written and contributed to the biographies of eminent Nigerians more than any writer of his age.

When he presented the chart-bursting Iya Eko, the exciting story on the life and times of personable Lady Oyinkan Abayomi, I asked the question, what propels a man to keep writing and publishing books at an advanced age of 80 years plus? I should have taken him for his words that I certainly haven’t seen anything yet…more of his books are currently in the works.

Elderman Coker’s passion for writing is astounding. The power of his writing is formidable and his easy style of writing makes his books endearing.

According to Webster, whatever makes men good Christians makes them good citizens. Elderman Folarin Coker served God and his church to the best of his ability. He has also acquitted himself in his service to his country and the society in which he lived.

The Cathedral Church of Christ appreciated his services and honored him with the coveted Cathedral Parish Award (CPA).

His meritorious service to the nation has also not escaped the attention of the Federal Government of Nigeria who accordingly bestowed on him the national honor of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

Elderman Coker is a recipient of the highest award of Grand Commander of the Order of the Peacock (GCOP) for distinguished members of the Island Club.

At the Yoruba Tennis Club, Elderman Folarin Coker is a past chairman; and now a Trustee and Vice Patron. Elderman Folarin Coker has written his own obituary in so many words and actions. He will be greatly missed in all the spheres of life he touched. But he will not be easily forgotten because he wrote things worth reading and his deeds are worth writing about.

A toast to our departed brother…Greetings!

Ajibade Fasina-Thomas

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I Hereby Express Regret, Withdraw My Statement: Fani-Kayode Apologises For Calling Journalist ‘Stupid’

Former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, has apologised to the Daily Trust journalist for using derogatory words on him during an interview session. A video went viral on Tuesday where Fani-Kayode poured vituperation on the journalist for asking him a question over his various tours of the South-South region…

Fani-Kayode’s Attack On Daily Trust Reporter: Our Stand

The management of Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust and other titles, condemn the reprehensible actions of Femi Fani-Kayode, who in a video clip now gone viral, verbally assaulted – repeatedly – our reporter, Eyo Charles in the course of doing his job. The encounter occurred in Calabar, Cross River State, in the morning of Thursday 20, August 2020 at a hotel, during a roundtable with invited journalists…

Insecurity: Foreigners Paying For Illegal Gold With Arms In Zamfara ― Matawalle

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has revealed that some foreigners come into the state to obtain illegally mined gold by paying for it with arms. According to him, this development is fueling insecurity in the state.

The governor, who met with President Muhammadu Buhari in his official…

POWER PROJECT: FG To Deliver 300MW To Every State, Secures $6.1bn Funding

THE Federal Government (FG), on Tuesday, said it planned to deliver a minimum of 300MW to every state in Nigeria through a partnership with Data Analytics and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman while highlighting his achievements in the last one year.

He said, “We have averaged high energy generation and transmission peaks…

Why I Resigned From NIPSS — Mailafia

The FORMER deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr Obadiah Mailafia, has stated that he tendered his resignation as the Chief Operating Officer of the newly-established Centre for Financial Economics at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, in Plateau State out of moral conscience over the killings in Southern Kaduna and other parts of the North…