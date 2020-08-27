Stakeholders seek attention on ending hunger in Nigeria

Stakeholders have identified poor nutrition education, lack of sustainable farming and non-democratization of sustainable development goals as gaps that Nigeria needs to fill in ending hunger and promoting sustainable agriculture and some of the Sustainable Development Goals Nigeria signed to, come 2030.

Founder, Diet234 and a community nutritionist, Mr Collins Akano, speaking at a Protein Challenge digital dialogue with the theme, ‘A UN Decade of Action on Nutrition: Connecting the Dots for Nigeria’ stated that malnutrition is rife in Nigeria and stopping it would require adopting sustainable farming and promotion of nutrition education to ensure people are educated on how best to eat and what is healthy eating.

He declared that without good nutrition education in the country, ensuring proper meal planning to address the high protein deficiency in the country will be difficult.

According to Mr Akanno, “Most people will feel the best way to get protein is from animal sources, they don’t know that there are plant-based sources of protein such as soybean. If you are not harmed with knowledge, you would not even know how to plan your own meals, let alone planning meals for your family. There is what is called a healthy eating plate, which explains how to section one’s food on the plate per meal.

“The biggest portion of food per meal should be vegetables, followed by healthy proteins, grains, fruits and then healthy oils. The more vegetables you have and the greater varieties of them, the better for you and the better healthy eating you are embarking on.”

National coordinator, Media Centre Against Child Malnutrition, Mr Remmy Nweke stressed the need to increase health budget, including creating a budget line for nutrition as well as to know the underlying causes of protein deficiency in Nigeria for it to be tackled appropriately.

Mr Nweke while stating that data is critical to achieving an end to protein deficiency also called for both nutrition-specific and nutrition-sensitive investments at the health system and community levels.

Mrs Foyinsola Oyebola, a social development expert, in an overview of SDG 2, stated that Nigeria is facing a nutrition crisis on multiple fronts, with rising levels of food insecurity.

Mrs Oyebola listed challenges to Nigeria’s nutrition crisis to include the current security challenges which threaten food production, COVID-19 pandemic and the low level of awareness of the SDGs in relation to zero hunger and poverty.

For Nigeria to attain the SDG2 goal, she said that Nigeria must bridge the gap between policy statements and implementation at all levels and mainstream SDG 2 into state and local government programmes as well as to democratize the SDG for better awareness and understanding.

Earlier, Mr John Ehiguese stated that the webinar was the second in the series by Protein Challenge and aimed at reemphasizing the place of protein in good healthy nutrition, creating widespread awareness of the scourge of protein deficiency in Nigeria and to mobilise stakeholders to take action to mitigate it.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I Hereby Express Regret, Withdraw My Statement: Fani-Kayode Apologises For Calling Journalist ‘Stupid’

Former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, has apologised to the Daily Trust journalist for using derogatory words on him during an interview session. A video went viral on Tuesday where Fani-Kayode poured vituperation on the journalist for asking him a question over his various tours of the South-South region…

Fani-Kayode’s Attack On Daily Trust Reporter: Our Stand

The management of Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust and other titles, condemn the reprehensible actions of Femi Fani-Kayode, who in a video clip now gone viral, verbally assaulted – repeatedly – our reporter, Eyo Charles in the course of doing his job. The encounter occurred in Calabar, Cross River State, in the morning of Thursday 20, August 2020 at a hotel, during a roundtable with invited journalists…

Insecurity: Foreigners Paying For Illegal Gold With Arms In Zamfara ― Matawalle

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has revealed that some foreigners come into the state to obtain illegally mined gold by paying for it with arms. According to him, this development is fueling insecurity in the state.

The governor, who met with President Muhammadu Buhari in his official…

POWER PROJECT: FG To Deliver 300MW To Every State, Secures $6.1bn Funding

THE Federal Government (FG), on Tuesday, said it planned to deliver a minimum of 300MW to every state in Nigeria through a partnership with Data Analytics and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman while highlighting his achievements in the last one year.

He said, “We have averaged high energy generation and transmission peaks…

Why I Resigned From NIPSS — Mailafia

The FORMER deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr Obadiah Mailafia, has stated that he tendered his resignation as the Chief Operating Officer of the newly-established Centre for Financial Economics at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, in Plateau State out of moral conscience over the killings in Southern Kaduna and other parts of the North… Hunger | Hunger | Hunger