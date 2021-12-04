Ayu: PDP postpones handover date

The incoming members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, have their wait to be inaugurated extended by 24 hours as the party has now moved the swearing-in from December 9th to 10th.

Chairman of the National Convention Organizing Committee (NCOC) and Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, announced the change Saturday, saying that those who emerged as the new national officers of the main opposition party will receive their certificates of return at the new date.

“The swearing-in of the newly elected National Officers of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), earlier scheduled for Thursday, December 9, 2021, has been rescheduled for Friday, December 10, 2021, at 9:30 am.

“All party leaders, stakeholders, and members nationwide are advised to note this accordingly, please,” Fintiri said in a statement.

The party has also switched the venue of the ceremony from the hotel where it was billed to take place to the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

“The swearing-in of the newly elected National Officers of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), earlier scheduled to hold at the Chida International Conference Center, Utako, is now holding at the International Conference Center, Abuja, Central Business District, FCT,” a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said.

The PDP has also now scheduled a valedictory session of its outgoing NWC for Wednesday, December 8 to take place at its national secretary in Abuja.

The party spokesman affirmed in the statement: “Consequent upon the successful conduct of the October 30 and 31 2021 elective National Convention and in keeping with due process of internal democracy, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the schedule of events for a smooth transition from the outgoing to incoming national officers of the party

“Accordingly, the Valedictory Session of the outgoing National Working Committee (NWC) has been scheduled to hold on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the NEC Hall of the National Secretariat, Abuja at 11 am.

“Correspondingly, the presentation of Certificate of Return and Swearing-In Ceremony of the newly elected national officers has been scheduled for Friday, December 10, 2021, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, by 9:30 am.

“All party leaders, critical stakeholders, and our teeming members nationwide should note this accordingly.”

