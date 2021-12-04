Poor infrastructure: Kwara North stakeholders call for state of emergency

Stakeholders in the Kwara North senatorial district of Kwara State have asked the state government to declare a state of emergency on infrastructure, education, and unemployment in the district.

Rising from a town hall meeting held in Tsaragi, Edu local government area of Kwara state on Saturday, the people led by Hon. Alhaji Ishiaku Adam, said that the Kwara North senatorial district has been marginalized in all ramifications for long, adding that this is the best time to seek redress.

The communique issued at the end of the meeting by the people, under the aegis of the Kwara North Torchbearers, also advised that every indigene of Kwara North senatorial district must all stand up for justice and equitable distribution of opportunities among the five local government areas of the zone.

The communique also said: “That the Kwara North Senatorial District deserves the establishment of a special and purposive development driven agency.

“That government should declare a state of emergency on infrastructure, education and unemployment in the Kwara North

“That the priority of Kwara North is bridging its developmental deficit and thus will throw its support behind anybody that can guarantee the development of Kwara North

“That politicians of Kwara North extraction should rededicate themselves to championing the collective priority of Kwara Northerners which is development, as against placing premium on their selfish and personal aspirations which is about sharing spoils of office.

“That we enjoin our revered traditional rulers to summon cross-sessional stakeholders meeting to draw up an all encompassing developmental marshal plan for the region.

“Political party leaders should be allowed to produce credible and competent candidates that will be acceptable to all irrespective of the region.

“Bukola Saraki is the leader of the party and he knows most of the people showing interest in the position as he has worked with them in the past, and as such anyone picked by the party will be supported.

“The group also support the aspiration of Bukola Saraki to become president of Nigeria

“That the town hall meeting which is the inaugural engagement will be rotated among the five local government areas in Kwara North.

“That we should reach out and engage with the party leadership and relevant stakeholders across the three Senatorial Districts to discuss how to promote the agenda for the development of Kwara North district.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.APC states to establish Health Emergency Trust Fund…

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.