Contractors handling road projects across Ondo State have been ordered back to the site immediately to ensure the timely completion of the projects.

This is just as the state governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa, approved the rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of 60 km of roads across the state within the next three months.

Ayedatiwa, who promised that all ongoing infrastructural projects in the state would be completed, directed the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to mobilise contractors back to the site to speed up work on the projects for early completion.

The Governor expressed the determination of his administration to hit the ground running with the implementation of policies and programmes of government as scheduled and budgeted, ensuring timely payment for jobs done by contractors.

Some of the projects to receive urgent attention, as directed by Ayedatiwa, include the completion of Owo township dualization, completion of Oba Osupa-Oluwatuyi-Ijoka (Akure) dualization, completion of Oda dual carriage (Akure) and completion of Akure flyover at Onyearugbulem/Shagari-Irese road

Others include the construction of 15.89km selected roads in Ondo township, construction of Arigidi-Ogbagi Akoko road, construction of internal roads in Olusegun Agagu University of Technology, Okitipupa, Construction of Emure-Ile-Eporo road and rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of 18.65 km of selected roads in Akure

The governor also approved the construction of selected roads in Akungba Akoko, the construction of selected roads in Igbobini and Ilaje, the reconstruction of the Oritaobele junction in Okeodu with a spur to Ipinsa Road and Maronu Street, the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Alagbaka GRA roads, and the rehabilitation of Bolorunduro – Fagbo Road.

While speaking to contractors on the directive of the governor, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Allen Idowu said the governor has expressed readiness to ensure that the needed resources are made available on time to encourage the contractor.

According to him, the contractors have also expressed their willingness to speed up work on the projects to meet the deadline set by the governor, saying that the officials of the ministry have also been mobilised to play their parts.

