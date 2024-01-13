Determined to rid the Murtala Muhammed Airport of criminals and miscreants, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), in search of such criminals, has raided the Joint Users Hydrant Installation (JUHI) canal located at the international wing of the airport.

Lamenting how the undesirable criminals have turned the Hydriant at the airport into a potential hideout for their activities, FAAN revealed how the criminals had erected some shanties near the NAHCO Bridge along the international airport.

In a statement issued by the director of public affairs and consumer protection of the authority, Mrs Obiageli Orah, it was revealed that during the raid carried out by the Joint Monitoring Task Force around the shanties, five miscreants were arrested.

Those arrested, Obiageli said, have since been handed over to the Aviation Security Crime Investigation and Intelligence Unit ( CIIU) for further interrogation and necessary action.

According to Obiageli Orah, “the Joint Monitoring Task Force (JMTF) of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Friday, January 12, 2024, mobilised and carried out a raid of the Joint Users Hydrant Installation (JUHI) Canal and the International Access Road Bridge at about 1638 hrs.

“The exercise yielded the arrest of five suspects.”

While using the opportunity to caution the general public against any encroachment into the airport environment, FAAN added that anyone who has no business at the airport should please stay away.

“The Authority shall deal with anyone caught carrying out any act of vandalism or touting at the airports,” Obiageli said in the statement.

