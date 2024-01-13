Nollywood actress Ronke Ojo, popularly known as Oshodi-Oke, has refuted recent allegations against the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, TB Joshua, declaring her belief that he was a man of God.

Following a documentary released by the BBC on Monday that presented alleged eyewitness accounts of rape, fake miracles, torture, and forced abortions linked to the late prophet, Ojo took to her Instagram page on Friday to share a video.

In the video, she recounted her personal experience with the late clergyman, asserting that he was kind and a man of God.

Ojo emphasised that TB Joshua had miraculously healed her daughter of asthma during their visit to his church.

She said, “I want to tell the world what the late Senior Prophet TB Joshua did for me and my daughter.

Initially, I didn’t believe in prophecy; I am not that kind of person because there are so many scammers out there.

“But when I went to church that fateful day, my daughter had asthma; to God be the glory, he delivered her.

“Something came out of her mouth that I didn’t believe, and my junior sister experienced something similar.

That was when I started going to TB Joshua’s church.

“Apart from that, he was a nice man to me and my family. I just want people to know that for me, he is a nice man and a man of God.”

