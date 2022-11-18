Ayade inaugurates Cross River Anti-corruption Commission, tasks members on probity

Latest News
By 'Suyi Ayodele - Benin
Ayade inaugurates Cross River Anti-corruption, Ayade signs law increasing jurisdiction of magistrate courts in Cross River, Ayade seek N35bn loan, Ayade congratulates Tinubu, Ayade receives report for review of judges' welfare, pledges new template shortly, Cross River to know fate, Ayade reads riot act, Ayade swears in Customary Court of Appeal President, others, retraining of teachers, Ayade tasks surveyors, Ayade presents N276bn budget, Ayade reviews security situation, attention to Bakassi Deep seaport, Ayade harps on food, Ayade stops salaries of aides, Cross Rivers targets hectares, renews hope, Ayade charges NASENI to generate, easy to operate utility machine, Ogoja Court restrains Ayade, Ayade wins NIPR award , Ayade commissions Construction, non-payment of salary Cross River tourism gets boost, privatise state-owned enterprises Ayade clamps down , Calabar carnival 2021, Ayade fate of 29 magistrates , Gov Ayade commences projects, Ayade inaugurates taskforce, Cross River, tax, COVID-19, palliatives Ayade, coronavirus, university of cross river state
Governor Ayade

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State on Friday inaugurated members of the state’s Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission with a charge on them to be above board in the discharge of their duties.

The seven-member Commission has Hon. Justice Effiom Ita (Rtd) as Chairman.

The inauguration, which took place at the State Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Calabar, had the deputy governor, Professor Ivara Esu and other top government functionaries in attendance.

Speaking at the event, Governor Ayade expressed optimism that the Commission would help block leakages in government.

According to him, “there are so many places that we have leakages that we believe that your presence can help to block.

“We would want to be a perfect example of how a public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission could play its role.

“Therefore, there should be no political intrusions of any kind, no hatchets, nothing intended against anyone. It is our intention to give glory to the state and not shame the state”, Ayade emphasised.

The governor further charged members of the Commission to “also work with your conscience. You should never, ever be used for any other purpose other than the purpose for which the commission was constituted. So bear in mind that you have been elevated through this commission to serve God before serving the state.”

Responding, Justice Ita commended the governor for birthing the commission, assuring that the members will not disappoint.

“Your Excellency, l stand here to promise you and to pledge that we shall do our very best.

“Permit me to say that as we have come onboard as members of this commission, it rests on our shoulders to perform”, Justice Ita said.

Other members of the Commission include Barrister Akiride Emmanuel, Eferi Eni Okoi, Comrade John Odey( representing the state government), Mrs Franca Inok, CSP Emmanuel Adam( representing the Nigerian police) and Faluyi Oluwale( representing the Department of State Security Service (DSS).

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

You might also like
Latest News

2023: Peter Obi will witness poor turnout in Anambra ―​​ PDP

Latest News

National Assembly appoints Tambuwal acting Clerk

Latest News

Buhari praises Wike for promotion of rule of law

Latest News

2023: We won’t accept vote harvests from inaccessible areas ― Ayu

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More