Ayade inaugurates Cross River Anti-corruption Commission, tasks members on probity

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State on Friday inaugurated members of the state’s Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission with a charge on them to be above board in the discharge of their duties.

The seven-member Commission has Hon. Justice Effiom Ita (Rtd) as Chairman.

The inauguration, which took place at the State Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Calabar, had the deputy governor, Professor Ivara Esu and other top government functionaries in attendance.

Speaking at the event, Governor Ayade expressed optimism that the Commission would help block leakages in government.

According to him, “there are so many places that we have leakages that we believe that your presence can help to block.

“We would want to be a perfect example of how a public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission could play its role.

“Therefore, there should be no political intrusions of any kind, no hatchets, nothing intended against anyone. It is our intention to give glory to the state and not shame the state”, Ayade emphasised.

The governor further charged members of the Commission to “also work with your conscience. You should never, ever be used for any other purpose other than the purpose for which the commission was constituted. So bear in mind that you have been elevated through this commission to serve God before serving the state.”

Responding, Justice Ita commended the governor for birthing the commission, assuring that the members will not disappoint.

“Your Excellency, l stand here to promise you and to pledge that we shall do our very best.

“Permit me to say that as we have come onboard as members of this commission, it rests on our shoulders to perform”, Justice Ita said.

Other members of the Commission include Barrister Akiride Emmanuel, Eferi Eni Okoi, Comrade John Odey( representing the state government), Mrs Franca Inok, CSP Emmanuel Adam( representing the Nigerian police) and Faluyi Oluwale( representing the Department of State Security Service (DSS).

