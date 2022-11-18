National Assembly appoints Tambuwal acting Clerk

Secretary of Finance and Accounts of the National Assembly, Sani Tambuwal, has been appointed as the acting Clerk.

The Executive Chairman of NASC, Ahmed Amshi, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday said the National Assembly Service Commission also approved the appointment of the Secretary of Legal Services, Kamoru Ogunlana, as the acting Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly.

Tambuwal’s appointment was on the heels of compulsory retirement leave last Monday of

the former Clerk, Amos Ojo.

Amshi statement also revealed some redeployment.

The former Secretary of Special Duties, Henrietta Aimua-Ehikioya, had since emerged as Secretary of Legal Services while Birma Shuaibu, the Director, Legislative, was appointed as the acting Secretary of the Human Resources Directorate.

Umoru Ali, erstwhile Director of Pharmacy, was appointed the acting Secretary of Research and Information while Yomi Omogbehin, Director, Legislative is now the acting Secretary, Special Duties.

The statement further disclosed that the Director of Accounts, Inyang Titus, is now the acting Secretary of Finance and Accounts. The Director of Administration, Nwoba Andrew, is now the acting Secretary of Planning and Legislative Budget.

According to the Executive Chairman of NASC, were based on the approval by the Commission in a memorandum presented by the Committee on Establishment, Records and Training to the Commission on the need to fill existing vacancies in the National Assembly Management team.

His statement read in part: “The Commission further resolved that the outgoing Clerk to the National Assembly, Amos Ojo continues to work with the acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Sani Tambuwal, until his retirement date of 14th February 2023 to ensure the success of the ongoing 2023 Appropriation Bill’s processing that should be transmitted by only the substantive Clerk to the National Assembly accordance with the provisions of the Authentication Act.”

