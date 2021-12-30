Award of first class degree in public varsities not trade by barter —EKSU VC

VICE Chancellor of the Ekiti State University (EKSU) Ado-Ekiti, Professor Eddy Olanipekun, says awarding first class degrees to graduating students in public universities in Nigeria is largely by merit and not a matter of trade by barter.

The professor of Industrial Chemistry, also declared that EKSU had done creditably well in promoting scholarship in the last 40 years of its creation.

Olanipekun said the fact that the EKSU was ranked third among the 60 state universities in the country on webometrics vividly confirmed that the institution’s management had worked hard to make the citadel of learning impacted positively on scholarship

He stated this during the unveiling of the logo for the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the institution.

Speaking with newsmen at the event on the proliferation of first class in some universities, he said, “I can only speak for the public universities and I can say that it is earned by merit.

“Whoever gets it must have worked for it and it is not by trade by barter. It is a matter of getting what you have worked for.”

Applauding the giant steps taken by EKSU in the last four decades, the VC said, “This university has been outstanding in performances in 40 years. On webometrics ranking done recently, EKSU was ranked third out of 60 state universities in Nigeria.

“EKSU was also ranked 16th out of over 200 federal, state and private universities in Nigeria. It was 114th about two years ago. That we have been able to push it forward to this level in two years shows that we have worked hard and made a lot of sacrifices.”

“Our vision is to make this university one of the best in Nigeria, if not the best, at least, one of the best 10 in the country.”

On the strides made by EKSU to improve scholarship and delivery, the VC said, “Let me tell you that graduating students can now collect their certificates and transcripts immediately after we do the convocation.”

Having a retrospect of how the institution was established in 1982 as Obafemi Awolowo University ( OAU ) before being changed to Ondo State University, University of Ado Ekiti and now EKSU in that sequence, Olanipekun appreciated those who had made sacrifices for the citadel of learning to stand as a reliable training ground for Nigerians.

On the significance of the unveiling of the logo, the scholar stated that “You will agree with me that this celebration is worth it, going by the impressively outstanding performance of our university in the last 40 years among the community of universities.

“This is coupled with unequalled stunning performances of our alumni across the globe, in their various fields. Hence, I humbly seek your support, encouragement and understanding in making the anniversary a success.”

He restated that the students who were scammed through internet fraud by paying tuition fees via uncertified cyber cafe would have to repay, saying the university won’t regard the debt incurred through the process as a bad debt.

Olanipekun clarified that “the university has a centralised portal through which it collects monies” payable by students, saying “anyone who circumvents that channel would automatically bear the brunt.”

