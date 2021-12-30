TASUED underscores essence of vocational training, proposes N4.5bn budget for 2022

ACTING Vice Chancellor, Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Professor Oluwole Banjo, has described physical infrastructure as a major prerequisite in the training of teachers, with requisite vocational skills and entrepreneurial capabilities geared towards achieving an all-round development.

Hence, the total budget proposal of N4.584bn out of which N1.176bn is meant to cater for various capital projects in the university for the next fiscal year.

Banjo, who was represented by the acting bursar of the institution, Olubunmi Abdullah, at the event also outlined projects to be executed to include the construction of University Health Centre (UHC) building extension, academic building II, post graduate building, College of Vocational and Technical Education, smart classroom, home economics laboratory, and 1,000-capacity hall, among others.

He stated that the objective of the budget proposal was to further restructure all academic programmes with emphasis on entrepreneurial and vocational skills that would promote self-reliance, explaining that N3.407bn would cater for recurrent expenditure and N4.68bn as revenue.

The lawmakers also examined the budget proposals of the Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade, Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic, Ijebu-Igbo, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Omu-

Ijebu and College of Health Technology, Ilese-Ijebu, among others.

