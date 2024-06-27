Nigerians have been cautioned against using every opportunity to accuse military personnel engaged in various operations to restore peace across the country.

The assertion was made by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alh Sa’ad Abubakar III during the commissioning of the newly constructed Nigerian Army Armoured Corps Headquarters complex in Bauchi, on Wednesday.

The traditional leader opined that “Nigerians need to help and pray for the Military personnel, because, without security, we cannot even go to sleep, we cannot go to our works and even go to worship centres”.

He also called on the Nigerian Army not to allow tribalism into their affairs, saying such could divide the Army and the country at large.

ALSO READ: GO GREEN: APM Terminals Apapa recycles discarded tyres into flip-flops

The Sultan said “You are in the Military now and so many things have been geared towards where you come from, who is a Muslim? Who is a Christian? Who is Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba in the country? We never knew these things so many years ago.”

He appealed saying Please, “don’t allow this thing to creep into the army for that would be one thing that would divide the army and even the country.”

The Sultan of Sokoto, who was a Tanker in his days as an Officer of the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps, appreciated the role of the Nigerian Army and particularly the Armoured Corps in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the country.

He lauded the COAS, Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja for the remarkable transformation of the Nigerian Army under his watch within his one year in office.

The Sultan added that it has positively impacted ongoing efforts to mitigate security challenges in the country. The royal father enjoined the COAS to sustain the development.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE