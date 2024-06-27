In a tragic turn of events, Nick Imudia, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Konga, one of Nigeria’s prominent e-commerce giants, took his own life.

Until his untimely death, Nick was the CEO of D.light, a leading innovator in residential solar energy solutions and household products.

Nick, on Tuesday, June 25, ended his life by jumping from the balcony of his Lekki, Lagos apartment.

ALSO READ:‘Why acquisition of new presidential jet may not be easy’

Right before Nick’s jump, he reached out to his US-based brother to give him instructions on how to distribute his wealth should anything happen to him.

He also made an emotional call to his young daughter from a previous relationship, assuring her that he would always be watching over her, telling her to look to the sky whenever she needed him.

The news of Nick’s suicide has left his friends, family, and associates in profound shock and confusion. No one knows the reasons behind his drastic action.

Nick hails from the Ika South local government area of Delta State. He was previously married to the mother of his daughter, who was also from the same local government. Their marriage ended due to irreconcilable differences.

Nick later found love again and married a Caucasian woman, giving many the impression that he had finally found peace and happiness.

His successful career included roles as a regional director at TCL/Alcatel and as the GM/MD for West and Central Africa at Microsoft Device and Services before his tenure at Konga.

The sudden loss of Nick Imudia has left a void in the hearts of many who knew him and admired his professional achievements and personal resilience.