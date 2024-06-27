A 22-year-old housewife, Zainab Isa, has allegedly killed her 25-year-old husband, Ibrahim Yahaya, during a domestic dispute in Abbari Ward, Damaturu, Yobe State.

The Yobe State Police Command has arrested the suspect and expressed deep regret over the incident, highlighting the tragic consequences of an abusive marriage.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, the incident occurred on June 26, 2024, at around 9:00 am.

A neighbour reported the violent argument and subsequent scuffle between the couple to the C Divisional Police Headquarters in Damaturu at approximately 10:00 am the same day.

The Wife used a knife to stab the husband in the chest, and he subsequently died from the grievous injury before the Police rescue team arrived at the scene.

The assailant was brought to the State CID for discreet investigation and subsequent arraignment before the court for determination.

According to her confession, she did not intend to kill her husband but stabbed him in self-defence during a beating and kicking incident resulting from the husband while she was still recovering from a recent medical operation from childbirth.

She further stated that their marriage had been marred by violence from the outset, often occurring when she requested food or money and had continued even after the birth of their first child and the arrival of their second child, despite her husband’s inability to provide for their needs.

The Commissioner of Police, Garba Ahmed while reacting to the development, urged couples to report abuse to the authorities for a durable solution or file a complaint with the nearest Sharia or family court for possible redress.

The Command also called on community members to address marital relationship issues with keen interest and a socio-economic perspective to prevent escalation from minor crisis to larger ones, such as homicide.

