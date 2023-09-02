The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has denied the allegation that policemen had forcefully taken over the national headquarters of the National Union of Road Transport Workers ( NURTW).

The spokesperson in charge of the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, also insisted that the police in Abuja have been ” professional ” in dealing with the NURTW crisis.

The FCT image maker said, ” The FCT Police Command has found it pertinent to respond to the recent statement issued by the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) regarding the deployment of police personnel to the headquarters of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW). ”

” She continued that ” It is essential to clarify that the deployment of police personnel to the headquarters of the union is solely to avert impending bloodletting and clash between two factional groups led by Tajudeen Baruwa and Tajudeen Agbede.

” The primary duty of the police is to ensure the safety and security of all citizens, and this includes preventing the breakdown of law and order. In situations where there are concerns about potential violence, unrest, or disputes that may escalate into violence, the police are obligated to take preventive measures to protect lives and property. “

Adeh also continued, “The deployment of police personnel to the NURTW secretariat is not an act of interference in the internal affairs of the Union.”





” Rather, it is a proactive step to forestall any potential violence or illegal actions that could arise from disputes within the Union. “

The police image maker pointed out that “Comrade Joe Ajaero raised concerns about the invasion of the union and the alleged attempt to dethrone a legally elected leadership. “

She stressed, “It is crucial to emphasize that the police’s role in such situations is to ensure that disputes are resolved peacefully and in accordance with the law.”

” If there are concerns about the legality of any actions taken, the appropriate legal channels should be pursued as Command understands the NLC’s concerns about the situation potentially escalating into violence. ”

Adeh, a Superintendent of Police, also stated, “The Police will not fold its hands and allow the leadership feud between the two groups to degenerate into a breakdown of law and order. Also, it is the Force’s constitutional responsibility to maintain law and order.”

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Haruna Garba, psc, appreciates the misgivings raised by the NLC and hereby assures that the personnel deployed have been tasked to be professional while carrying out their duty by upholding the principles of human rights and neutrality.”

