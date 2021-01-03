Avoid discordant tunes, make Nigeria greater in 2021 —Olumakaiye

The Diocesan Bishop of Lagos (Anglican Communion), Reverend Humphrey Olumakaiye, has urged all Nigerians to avoid discordant tunes and make the country greater in the New Year.

Olumakaiye noted that the country’s diversity should strengthen it rather than disunite it and Nigerians should stop spreading hatred and division because of its consequences.

He also called on all leaders in the country to come to the realization that there are responsibilities attached to positions and the full account would be demanded by God when the need arises.

Olumakaiye told the leaders to eschew selfishness by embracing selflessness in order in order to get God and man’s approval.

He explained that power is transient but the impact and effect on those on which it is wielded remains unforgettable.

“I call upon all of us to resolve to make Nigeria which is our Jerusalem greater in the year 2021 because we have nowhere else to call our nation.

“Our diversity should be our strength as it affords us a variety, so please let us take advantage of it and stop joining others to spread hatred and division as we alone will be the victims of all negative impact on our land.

“I call upon all in the position of leadership starting with our president to realise that all powers belong to God; and those to whom He gives it to as a privilege, should realize that it comes with responsibilities, as they will render a full account.

“I plead with them to stop all selfishness and embrace selflessness in order to get the approval of God and man.

“Power is very transient but the impact and effect on those on which it is wielded remains unforgettable whether it is for good or for bad. All men in leadership positions should strive to leave a lasting positive legacy,” he said.

While expressing optimism that 2021 is blessed, the Bishop said the government should not think of another lockdown. Rather, he said it should strategise on how to maintain innovative safety protocols as the second wave of the COVID-19 is spreading.

“As the second wave of the COVID-19 is spreading, we strongly advise the government not to think of the second lockdown. Rather, it should look for better ways of maintaining the safety protocols till we recover from this pandemic.

“There is palpable anger in the land because of poverty, many people have also lost fortune this year due to the pandemic and several others vehemently doubt the reality of the virus.

“As such, to forestall an avoidable protest that may be worse than the EndSARS protest, the government should try to manage the situation in the best ways possible to enable the people to live their normal lives,” he said.

